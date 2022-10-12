Ask SAM: Upcoming shredding events

West Bend Masonic Lodge #434 will be hosting a shred fundraising event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Lewisville Elementary School, 150 Lucy Lane, Lewisville. A donation of $5 per bag/box will be appreciated. Proceeds will be used to sponsor the Bikes for Books program at the elementary school.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. Class members will unload the vehicle. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $5 per box or a donation would be appreciated.

Blue Ridge CareNet Counseling will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at 106 W. Lebanon St., Mount Airy. Donations will be accepted and will support mental health counseling in Mount Airy and the surrounding areas. For more information, contact bsaulpau@wakehealth.edu.

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct 22. The cost is $5 per bag or banker box size. Proceeds will benefit youth projects and global mission projects.

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Shamrock Shredding will be on site. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Main Street United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A $5 donation per bag or box would be appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Thanksgiving restaurants

Thanksgiving is coming. It will be here six weeks from today. We’ve started getting questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include restaurant name, address, hours of operation, whether special menu items will be available or if customers can order off the regular menu. Also, let us know if reservations are required or encouraged. The list will be published as we hear from restaurants.