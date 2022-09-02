Ask SAM: Upcoming shredding events

Softball game to honor first responders to be played

A Red (Fire, EMS, Rescue) vs Blue (Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement) softball game will be played at Rich Park, 299 Cemetery St., Mocksville on Sept. 10.

The game will start at 5:30 p.m.

A Boy Scout color guard will present the colors, and a small section of the Davie High School Band will play the national anthem before the game.

In addition to the softball game, there will be multiple food trucks, games, and displays of vehicles from the different agencies onsite.

Admission is free, and it is family oriented.

Upcoming shredding events

VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. Donations are accepted and will be used toward veteran projects.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 in the church parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag is suggested and checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus. Paper only and no metal other than staples or paper clips.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go towards local mission opportunities.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. Class members will unload the vehicle. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.