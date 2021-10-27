Ask SAM: Update on street repairs

Q: There is a creek that goes under Maplewood Ave in the 2700 block. This has been excavated by the city and the road has been blocked for many months with no apparent activity on replacing the culvert or piping under the roadway. Apparently, this work began near Halloween last year. What is the expected completion date of this project?

P.G.

Answer: Like many other things these days, material shortages are creating headaches and inconvenience.

Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that a special pipe has to be fabricated.

“Unfortunately, pipe suppliers have materials on back order and they have not been able to commit to us a time frame for receipt of the pipe,” he said.

Q: When will Robbins Road reopen? It really is an inconvenience for it to be closed to thru traffic.

S.C.

Answer: Huff said that, “With regard to Robbins Road, we are using a private contractor to make this repair and its time frame hinges on receipt of the pipe as well.