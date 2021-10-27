Ask SAM: Update on street repairs

Q: There is a creek that goes under Maplewood Ave in the 2700 block. This has been excavated by the city and the road has been blocked for many months with no apparent activity on replacing the culvert or piping under the roadway. Apparently, this work began near Halloween last year. What is the expected completion date of this project?
P.G.
Answer: Like many other things these days, material shortages are creating headaches and inconvenience.
Keith Huff, the field operations director for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that a special pipe has to be fabricated.
“Unfortunately, pipe suppliers have materials on back order and they have not been able to commit to us a time frame for receipt of the pipe,” he said.
Q: When will Robbins Road reopen? It really is an inconvenience for it to be closed to thru traffic.
S.C.
Answer: Huff said that, “With regard to Robbins Road, we are using a private contractor to make this repair and its time frame hinges on receipt of the pipe as well.
“When the pipe arrives, it will only take 2½ months to do the work (weather permitting). We expect to get this pipe sooner as it is a standard round pipe versus an elliptical pipe.”
Q: The city has a metal road plate on the road at five points intersection at Country Club Road, Stratford Road, Miller Street and First Street. It has been there for months. Is the city planning to remove it anytime soon?
B.T. and E.P.
Answer: There is a problem below the plate that has to be repaired before the plate can be removed.
Huff said, “This project is a manhole ring and cover that is broken and needs to be cut out and replaced.
“Because of the location, this work will be a nighttime project. Anticipated time for completion is 4-6 weeks weather permitting.”
Q: I see a lot of signs stapled to poles and wondered if it is permissible to do that, because you see it all over town.
A.G.
Answer: No, you shouldn't put signs on those poles.
"Utility poles are property of utilities which in our area include Duke Energy, electric co-ops, telephone companies and DOT," said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy Carolinas.
"Cities and towns follow a thorough application, review and pole attachment agreement process before attaching something like a banner to a pole. However, flyers are not authorized to be attached to our poles.
"Anything that's attached to our poles or other equipment can create an unsafe situation for our employees. An attachment can prevent our employees from accessing equipment safely or, in the case of nails and staples, could damage our employees' personal protective equipment (e.g., a rip in a rubber glove or sleeve), potentially affecting their safety," he said.
Attachments can also affect the reliability of service, Flythe said. "Our poles are designed and installed to withstand equipment that we install on them. Before other items are attached, we require that the poles first pass a field inspection to ensure they are structurally able to handle the additional attachments."
