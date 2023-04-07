SAM has an update on the Fulton Family YMCA, which has been closed for more than two years. The popular Y will partially reopen Monday, officials with the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina said.

The YMCA’s pool will be open to members from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. They will offer a water fitness class at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The other parts of the YMCA will remain closed.

Since closing in late 2020, the YMCA has been used for youth recreation and sports, after school programs, summer camp, and the TYDE swim team.

For other fitness programs, YMCA officials said that there are four YMCAs within 10 miles of the Fulton Family YMCA that members can use.

For more information, go to www.ymcanwnc.org.

Q: Because of all the road work that’s been going on in Statesville along Interstate 40, the exit for Interstate 77 northbound has changed and is very poorly marked. It’s been like this for quite a while and even confused me on my way back from western North Carolina. Why hasn’t it been marked more prominently?

T.G.

Answer: “As we progress with the project and traffic shifts into its final alignment we will finish installing and uncovering some of the permanent signs,” said Justin Johnson with the N.C. Department of Transportation in Iredell County.

“However, at this stage, those signs would be conflicting with the current phase of traffic. We have continuously moved temporary signs to aide in directional for both I-40 and I-77 and have digital message boards displaying directional signs at all ramps.

“I will review the project as well to see if improvements can be made at this stage.”

No change to Friday recycling

Blue week recycling in Winston-Salem scheduled for Friday will be picked up Friday. There is no change to the recycling schedule since the City of Winston-Salem took over recycling collection.

Free mulch giveaway begins Friday

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities’ annual free leaf mulch pickup begins Friday.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and April 15, and 22 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall. Mulch will be available as long as the supply lasts.

The mulch will be loaded into your vehicle by utilities employees.

“All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded,” said division officials.

The mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tarp or cover, you will not be able to get any mulch.

For more information, go to cityofws.org/leafmulch.