Ask SAM: Update on where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County

Update on where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County:
Judging by the number of emails SAM has gotten about confusion over where to get the vaccine, Forsyth County Department of Public Health officials clarified the situation Friday. If you have an appointment to get either your first shot or your second shot and that appointment is after Sunday, go to the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Q: If one wanted to send a card of well wishes to the new Biden presidency, is there a special address to mail to?
Answer: Officials at the White House prefer email and you can send it through whitehouse.gov/contact. If you want to write a letter, they suggest typing it on a sheet of 8½ inch by 11 inch paper. If you hand write a letter, make sure it is legible and written in ink. The address to send cards and letters to The White House is 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20500. Include your return address on the letter and the envelope.
If you want to send a gift, officials suggest making a donation to a non-profit. If you decide to send a gift, there are restrictions on what can be sent. No food, flowers, or liquids. Also, no monetary gifts of any type. Such items of personal importance as photographs should not be sent; they may be damaged in the security screening and also, cannot be returned.
Q: At the corner of Longfellow Street and Cassell Street there is a fire hydrant that has been running continuously for about two weeks. It seems like a waste of water.
Answer: The water has now been shut off, according to Kenny Atkins, the utilities field operations manager for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“The office of Utilities Field Operations sent a first responder to the hydrant at the corner of Cassell Street and Longfellow Street. The current situation does not call for the hydrant running. Utilities staff shut it off immediately."
Q: Is there any way to find out how a court case turned out? I have a case number and I saw that it went to trial but I can’t figure out how to get the results of that trial. Is it public record?
Answer: You can find the outcome of a court case and Charles Keller, a spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts explains how to find the information you want.
“Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between. The only exception is juvenile records. The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk’s office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial. If you have a case number, that will make it much easier. At this time, some clerk’s offices may be operating with limited staff due to COVID-19 and we are encouraging folks to call when possible as opposed to visiting the courthouse. You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records.”
Another shredding event
After Thursday's list of upcoming shredding events, we heard from Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville. They will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
