Ask SAM: Update on where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County

Q: At the corner of Longfellow Street and Cassell Street there is a fire hydrant that has been running continuously for about two weeks. It seems like a waste of water.

A.N.

Answer: The water has now been shut off, according to Kenny Atkins, the utilities field operations manager for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

“The office of Utilities Field Operations sent a first responder to the hydrant at the corner of Cassell Street and Longfellow Street. The current situation does not call for the hydrant running. Utilities staff shut it off immediately."

Q: Is there any way to find out how a court case turned out? I have a case number and I saw that it went to trial but I can’t figure out how to get the results of that trial. Is it public record?

B.B.

Answer: You can find the outcome of a court case and Charles Keller, a spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts explains how to find the information you want.