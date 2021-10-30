Ask SAM: Veterans parade to be held

If you think a call may be about a legitimate matter, you should call Social Security directly at 800-772-1213 and ask to speak with someone there, rather than calling back a number the possible scammer provided.

"In some cases, the caller states that SSA does not have all of the person's personal information, such as their Social Security number (SSN), on file," according to the SSA. "Other callers claim SSA needs additional information so the agency can increase the person's benefit payment, or that SSA will terminate the person's benefits if they do not confirm their information. This appears to be a widespread issue, as reports have come from citizens across the country."

If you get a call from Social Security, they will never:

• Claim that your Social Security number is about to be suspended if you don't verify your SSA number, or that your number was already suspended and you'll need to confirm it to "reactivate" it;

• Threaten to seize your bank accounts;

• Make demands for immediate payment, or demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe;

• Require a specific means of payment, such as using a prepaid credit card, gift card or money transfer;