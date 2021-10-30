Ask SAM: Veterans parade to be held

Veterans parade to be held Saturday
The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association will have a parade to honor veterans Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. At 9 a.m. there will a display of military trucks, speakers, the national anthem, 21 gun salute, and free coffee, in front of Foothills Brewing, 638 W. Fourth St. The rain date is Nov. 13.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Spring and Fourth streets and continue east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street. It will go south on Liberty Street to Corpening Plaza.
The public and their dogs are invited.
Q: I got a call from someone who said they were from Social Security and if I didn’t call them I would lose some of my Social Security benefits. Is there somewhere I can report this person?
T.R.
Answer: You were smart to be wary of this and recognize it as a scam. These kind of calls have been circulating for a while now.
If you receive a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be from Social Security Administration, do not provide them with any information. Hang up immediately, and report it to the Office of the Inspector General's Social Security Fraud Hotline at 800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.
If you think a call may be about a legitimate matter, you should call Social Security directly at 800-772-1213 and ask to speak with someone there, rather than calling back a number the possible scammer provided.
"In some cases, the caller states that SSA does not have all of the person's personal information, such as their Social Security number (SSN), on file," according to the SSA. "Other callers claim SSA needs additional information so the agency can increase the person's benefit payment, or that SSA will terminate the person's benefits if they do not confirm their information. This appears to be a widespread issue, as reports have come from citizens across the country."
If you get a call from Social Security, they will never:
• Claim that your Social Security number is about to be suspended if you don't verify your SSA number, or that your number was already suspended and you'll need to confirm it to "reactivate" it;
• Threaten to seize your bank accounts;
• Make demands for immediate payment, or demand that you pay a debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe;
• Require a specific means of payment, such as using a prepaid credit card, gift card or money transfer;
• Threaten you for information;
• Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone;
• Promise a Social Security benefit or increase in exchange for information;
• Threaten you with arrest or deportation.
"Remember that scammers try to stay a step ahead of the curve," according to the SSA. "You can do the same by protecting your information."
Free yarn
S.K. is decluttering her house and has “a large stash of yarn that I will never get around to knitting or crocheting. I also have some yarn kits that include the supplies and instructions. Do you know of a place or organization that could use these?”
Send an email to asksam@wsjournal.com and we’ll pass it along.
