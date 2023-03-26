Wednesday is National Vietnam Veterans Day. It is a day for honoring the service and sacrifice that members of the military made during the Vietnam Era.

When they came home, there weren’t parades and celebrations for those troops. Some returning vets said they were vilified and insulted by their fellow Americans.

Slowly, that began to turn around and groups decided that the Vietnam veterans deserved a proper “Welcome Home.”

March 29 was chosen as the date to observe Welcome Home Day because that is the date the last troops left Vietnam and the date that the last prisoners of war returned to the United States in 1973.

In 2017, President Donald Trump set the date of the holiday as March 29. It became the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Facts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:

The dates for the war are Aug. 4, 1964, to Jan. 27, 1973.

August 1964 was when the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed. The resolution gave the president “the power to take ‘all necessary measures’ to prevent further (Communist) aggression.”

American advisers had been in Vietnam beginning in 1957 when the Vietcong began fighting the government of South Vietnam.

In November 1963, the South Vietnamese government was overthrown, and President Ngo Dinh Diem was assassinated. A new government was formed.

The United States began sending troops to Vietnam in August 1964.

Total who served in all Armed Forces: 8,744,000

Deployed to Southeast Asia: 3,403,000

Battle deaths: 47,424

Other deaths (in theatre): 10,785

Wounded: 153,303

Medals of Honor: 238, including one for Spec. Lawrence Joel, a native of Winston-Salem.

Here is a list of agencies and groups that provide services for veterans:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (www.va.gov): This government agency provides and administers health care, and benefits for all U.S. military veterans. It also maintains national military cemeteries.

Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org): This organization provides members assistance with filing claims with the VA, financial advice, job placement and legislative advocacy.

Paralyzed Veterans of America (www.pva): This organization helps veterans who have spinal cord injuries or diseases.

American Legion (www.legion.org): This organization provides member veterans with such services as claims assistance, education services, health care and calculating veterans benefits.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org): This organization provides member veterans with services including insurance, financial and prescription.

To honor the men and women who served in Vietnam, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s The Wall that Heals has begun its national tour. The wall honors the 3 million people who served in the U.S. military in the Vietnam War. It also has the names of the 58,281 men and women who were killed in Vietnam.

The tour will have two stops in North Carolina and one in South Carolina. The North Carolina stops are Nov. 2-5 in Havelock and Nov. 16-19 in Nags Head. The South Carolina stop is Nov. 16-19 in Spartanburg.

You can help support the tour by buying a mile at https://www.vvmf.org/buyamile/.