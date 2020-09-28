Ask SAM: Voting methods, touch screen vs paper ballot

Q: I have a question about the voting methods used at Miller Park early voting and Brunson Elementary. I usually vote at Brunson Elementary on Election Day. I do this because it is in walking distance to my home, but most importantly, it uses paper ballots run through a scanner. In my opinion, paper ballots with scanners should be the only voting method, outside of someone with disabilities. A couple of elections back, I participated in early voting at Miller Park. This location used only computer touch screens with no receipt for a paper trail. What method will these two places be using in the 2020 election?
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said “the primary voting system in Forsyth County for both early voting and on Election Day is the use of hand-marked paper ballots. All polling places will also be equipped with an ADA accessibility ballot marking device. The Forsyth County Board of Elections purchased new voting machines at the beginning of the year and as part of that purchase the Board decided to transition to a hand-marked paper ballot voting process for early voting and Election Day.”
Q: What is up with the Fitness Center of Kernersville on Old Winston Road? It’s been three weeks and counting since they were allowed to open. The website has said for three weeks "Opening Soon...check back in a few days." No evidence that anyone is there preparing to reopen. Are they going to open?
Answer: Eryn Johnson, a spokeswoman for Wake Forest Baptist Health said, “Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Fitness Center at Kernersville has been experiencing a facility repair issue which has delayed its reopening. The facility hopes to have an estimated reopening date soon and will update its Facebook and website once there is a set date.”
Q: My cable television service is billed by Spectrum, but I am still on the Time Warner “legacy” system. Why are these systems operating in tandem and will they eventually be merged?
Answer: Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum cable said, “when Time Warner Cable became Spectrum in 2016 customers were given the option to either choose a Spectrum package or if they preferred their then current (TWC) package, they could keep it. That is still the case today. Customers can always call us to discuss their options, and either choose a Spectrum package or retain their current (legacy TWC) package.
Megan Garner, the town manager in Rural Hall, provided a timeline of the town getting the contract for the license plate agency. "The Town was awarded the contract in December 2019 after going through an application process. We renovated our former Town Hall facility located at 145 Bethania Street to house the License Plate Agency. Our office opened August 5, 2020 and the Town is pleased to be able to offer this service to our community."
