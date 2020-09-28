Ask SAM: Voting methods, touch screen vs paper ballot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I have a question about the voting methods used at Miller Park early voting and Brunson Elementary. I usually vote at Brunson Elementary on Election Day. I do this because it is in walking distance to my home, but most importantly, it uses paper ballots run through a scanner. In my opinion, paper ballots with scanners should be the only voting method, outside of someone with disabilities. A couple of elections back, I participated in early voting at Miller Park. This location used only computer touch screens with no receipt for a paper trail. What method will these two places be using in the 2020 election?

T.R.

Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said “the primary voting system in Forsyth County for both early voting and on Election Day is the use of hand-marked paper ballots. All polling places will also be equipped with an ADA accessibility ballot marking device. The Forsyth County Board of Elections purchased new voting machines at the beginning of the year and as part of that purchase the Board decided to transition to a hand-marked paper ballot voting process for early voting and Election Day.”