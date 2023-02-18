Q: Lately, I’ve noticed that more and more people out walking, especially if they are walking dogs, are ignoring the regulation about walking on the left, facing oncoming traffic when no sidewalks are available.

L.P.

Answer: Here are some tips from the National Highway Safety Administration about staying safe while walking:

*Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

*Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

*If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

*Keep alert at all times. Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

*Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

*If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

*Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

*Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

*Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

*Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

The item about being visible to drivers is especially important. SAM has recently seen people in dark clothing running in and across streets at dusk and at night. That’s dangerous on a lot of levels. When it’s dark, foggy or rainy, please remember to wear reflective clothing.

Q: On rainy days, it seems a lot of people don’t know they should have their headlights on What is the punishment if you get caught?

M.B.

Answer: All the rain we’ve had lately makes this especially timely.

N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver’s ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead. There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.

Even though some newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered “headlamps” under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. If you get a ticket for not having your headlights on when there’s bad weather, here’s what happens: You have committed an infraction and a $5 fine will be levied.

You will not have to pay court costs. No points will be assessed to your driver’s license, and insurance. You will not be assessed a premium surcharge.

CorrectionThe location for the Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center’s shredding event in Friday’s Ask SAM column was not correct. It will be at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested.

Road closureThe 500 block of Cherbourg Avenue will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow crews to remove a hazardous tree.