Ask SAM: Want to buy all the items in "12 Days of Christmas?" Start saving now for next year.

Q: What are the 12 days of Christmas and when do they begin?

Answer: According to inews.co.uk, the 12 Days of Christmas are the days between Dec. 25, when Jesus was born and Jan. 6, when the Magi (the three wise men) found the Baby Jesus in Bethlehem. The Magi are not named in the Bible. Over time, they've been given the names Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar. Forms of those names were first mentioned in the 8th Century in a chronicle known as the Excerpta latina barbari, according to Britannica.com.

Most of the days during this period are a feast day of a saint or a special day.

English-heritage.org.uk explains the meaning of the days during the 12 days:

*Dec. 26 is the Feast Day of St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr. He was known for helping the poor, so his feast day is marked as a day of charity.

*Dec. 27 is the Feast Day of St. John who was one of the first disciples of Jesus.

*Dec. 28 is Childermas, the feast day of the Holy Innocents, the day commemorates the murder of the children of Bethlehem ordered by King Herod.

*Dec. 31 is New Year’s Eve, a day of playing games and having fun.

*Jan. 1 is New Year’s Day.

*Jan. 5 is Twelfth Night, the night before Epiphany, celebrated by games, feasts and plays.

*Jan. 6 is Epiphany, the day that the Magi arrived bringing gifts to the Christ child.

Q: How much would all the items in the “12 Days of Christmas” song cost this year?

R.N.R.

Answer: You might want to start saving now for next year. PNC Financial Services calculates the cost of the items in the 12 Days of Christmas song, from the partridge in the pear tree to the 12 drummers drumming. PNC started calculating their CPI-Christmas Price Index in 1984, to let us know how much your True Love paid to show their love for you.

1. Partridge in a Pear Tree: $280.18

2. Two Turtle Doves: $600

3. Three French Hens: $318.75

4. Four Calling Birds: $599.96

5. Five Gold Rings: $1.245

6. Six Geese-a-Laying $720

7. Seven Swans-a-Swimming: $13,124.93

8. Eight Maids-a-Milking: $58

9. Nine Ladies Dancing: $8,308.12

10. Ten Lords-a-Leaping: $13,980

11. Eleven Pipers Piping: $3,021.40

12. Twelve Drummers Drumming: $3,266.93

The grand total for the gifts is $45,533.27

Rebekah McCahan, a vice president at PNC, goes shopping each year to put prices on each of the 12 items. She has handled that task since 1986.

Here's how she arrived at her prices.

“The partridge and dove prices came from a national bird supplier," the bank says. "Hatcheries provided the cost of the hens and swans. The price of the geese came from a waterfowl farm. A national pet chain provided the price of the calling birds, or canaries. The pear tree price came from a Pennsylvania nursery. A national jewelry chain provided the cost of five 14-carat gold rings, and Philadanco, a modern dance company in Philadelphia, offered the price of ladies dancing, while Philadelphia Ballet supplied the cost of the Lords-a-Leaping. Maids-a-milking are the only unskilled laborers in the PNC CPI and, as such, they reflect the federal minimum wage,” according to PNC.

For the record, those who want to buy all the gifts should do their shopping in person: It's $49,663.74 or $4,130.46 more to buy them online.

And you can't get free shipping on livestock.