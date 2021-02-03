Ask SAM: Was it a UFO? Bright lights seen on Vargrave may have been helicopter.

Q: Shortly after midnight on Jan. 19, I was in the area of Vargrave Street in southeastern Winston-Salem. I saw something with a bright light that seemed to hover over my car. Do you know of anything that would have caused that?

Answer: SAM checked with local airports.

Mark Davidson the airport, director at Smith Reynolds Airport said, “The airport department has no answer for that Ask SAM question.”

Stephanie Freeman, the marketing and customer relations manager at Piedmont Triad International Airport, said what you saw might have been a helicopter.

“A little before 12:20 a.m. I see a helicopter (was) in the area that was headed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from High Point Regional Hospital," she said. "It overflew Vargrave Street. It was about 720 feet above ground level near Vargrave Street.”

Q: Until COVID, I used reusable bags for shopping. I now pick up groceries ordered online from Walmart. I was told by an associate when picking up an order that they were no longer taking plastic bags for recycling. Is there anywhere in Winston-Salem that I can take my accumulated plastic bags?

