Ask SAM: Was it a UFO? Bright lights seen on Vargrave may have been helicopter.

Q: Shortly after midnight on Jan. 19, I was in the area of Vargrave Street in southeastern Winston-Salem. I saw something with a bright light that seemed to hover over my car. Do you know of anything that would have caused that?
N.S.
Answer: SAM checked with local airports.
Mark Davidson the airport, director at Smith Reynolds Airport said, “The airport department has no answer for that Ask SAM question.”
Stephanie Freeman, the marketing and customer relations manager at Piedmont Triad International Airport, said what you saw might have been a helicopter.
“A little before 12:20 a.m. I see a helicopter (was) in the area that was headed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from High Point Regional Hospital," she said. "It overflew Vargrave Street. It was about 720 feet above ground level near Vargrave Street.”
Q: Until COVID, I used reusable bags for shopping. I now pick up groceries ordered online from Walmart. I was told by an associate when picking up an order that they were no longer taking plastic bags for recycling. Is there anywhere in Winston-Salem that I can take my accumulated plastic bags?
B.A.
Answer: Walmart did not respond to a request for information about its recycling plan, but several other stores did, saying they will continue to collect plastic bags.
“We have no intention of stopping customer recycling of plastic bags, paper bags and Styrofoam at every store," said Jared Glover, the Charlotte division media relations manager for Publix.
Nicole Case, a communication specialist for Harris Teeter, said the chain also has no plans to stop its recycling program.
Food Lion, likewise, has plans to continue its recycling program. Kelly Powell, a spokesperson for the grocery store, said that in 2020 the chain recycled more than 6,900 tons of plastic, including bags and bottles.
Just a reminder from SAM: Winston-Salem recycling does not accept plastic bags.
Q: I ate at an ice cream shop in Winston-Salem and was charged a 3.99% extra charge for using a credit card. Is this a legitimate charge?
C.M.
Answer: Yes, a merchant can charge a fee for using credit cards.
“Businesses are charged a processing charge by their credit card processing company for accepting the credit card," Ann Edmondson, the vice president of communications for the N.C. Retail Merchants Association said. "The average credit card processing fees range from about 1.3% to 4%, plus the payment processor's cut, which can vary depending on the processor. To process credit card payments, merchants must pay interchange fees, assessment fees, and processing fees. There is not a federal or state law prohibiting the ice cream eatery from charging the surcharge of 3.99% which is similar in nature to a gas station charging you a lesser price per gallon for cash versus credit. However, businesses must process credit cards in accordance with their merchant processing agreement with Visa/Mastercard/American Express which may or may not restrict these charges.”
Thank you
Thanks to the person who paid for my order at the drive-thru at McDonalds.
F.F.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101