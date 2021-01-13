Ask SAM: Was Rural Hall mayor in D.C. when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol?

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger" in the nation. But he said he wants “no violence.” The president spoke Tuesday as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico. His remarks were his first to reporter…

Q: I have heard that the mayor of Rural Hall, Tim Flinchum, attended the rally turned riot in Washington. How can we confirm the correct information?

D.G.

Answer: Tim Flinchum, the Rural Hall mayor did attend the rally. Here is a statement from him: “On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, there were two events in Washington, DC. The first event was a lawful rally conducted by the President. The second event was an unlawful criminal trespass of the Capitol Building by a riotous group. At no time did I go anywhere near the Capitol Building, which I can irrevocably prove. Unfortunately, there are people in this polarized society who want to condemn all Republicans and supporters of the President instead of focusing on the unlawful conduct of a few of his supporters, which I strongly disavow. I trust that the criminal courts will deal with their unlawful conduct appropriately.”

Q: President Trump has already been impeached once and he still held office, so why was he allowed to continue his job. If nothing is done to remove an official from office, then why bother trying to impeach him again. Sounds like a waste of time.

L.K.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}