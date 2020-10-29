Ask SAM: Was there a Playboy magazine shoot at a house in Buena Vista?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After finishing the photo shoot at the Rose house, the crew went to California to do bedroom shots. In all, it took about a week to complete photography and it produced a 12-page spread in the November 1986 Playboy magazine. Edmondson was paid $15,000.

Edmondson was also selected 1987 Playmate of the Year. For Playmate of the Year, she won $100,000 and a new Corvette.

Q: Where did the term Indian summer originate? It means warm days in fall but do Native Americans have anything to do with the name?

J.L.

Answer: According to the National Weather Service: “The term 'Indian summer' is generally associated with a period of considerably above-normal temperatures, accompanied by dry and hazy conditions ushered in on a south or southwesterly breeze. Several references make note of the fact that a true Indian summer cannot occur until there has been a killing frost/freeze. Since frost and freezing temperatures generally work their way south through the fall, this would give credence to the possibility of several Indian Summers occurring in a fall, especially across the northern areas where frost/freezes usually come early.”