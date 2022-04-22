Ask SAM: Was there really a WWII POW camp in Winston-Salem?

Q: Someone told me that during World War II there was a POW camp here in Winston-Salem. Is that true? If so, why were they brought here?

Answer: Yes there was a POW camp here. It was open for about 16 months. Here's its story:

During World War II, there were POW camps set up in North Carolina, including ones at Fort Bragg and Camp Butner, in Granville County, about 14 miles northeast of Durham.

According to newspaper accounts of the POWs coming here, they were being sent here to work in tobacco plants to alleviate the manpower shortage because so many of the tobacco workers were in the U.S. military.

Local historian Fam Brownlee said, "As the POW population grew, Butner became the main camp and was expanded by opening branches in other locations." That included the one here.

The Winston-Salem facility opened on Oct. 24, 1944, when 210 German POWs were transferred here from Butner; 24 more arrived two days later.

"They were housed in the National Guard Armory on Patterson Avenue at West Ninth Street," Brownlee said. "The building was originally the second North Winston Grade School, which was converted for use as an armory in 1935." Most of the POWs were young enlisted men, and most were put to work at the No. 2 leaf house of the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company."

City officials asked residents to stay away from the area near the armory.

After some time, Reynolds housed some of the prisoners working for the company in downtown buildings the company owned and also in a building at Indiana Avenue and 30th Street, near where the former Whitaker Park production plant would later be built.

There was one escape, but there is no information about it, Brownlee said, because local and federal authorities kept a tight lid on information about escapes.

When SAM has written about this facility in the past, we have heard from some readers sharing their memories of it, including a woman who recalled as a teen girl getting whistled at by POWs from their windows as she walked past. Some of the POWs formed friendships with people here, and even came back in later years to visit.

The camp was deactivated in February 1946. You can read more about the POW camp in a blog post by Brownlee at

Follow ups

After the question-and-answer recently about getting a REAL ID driver license, K.F. told SAM they went to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office in Yadkin County last summer to renew their license.

“I decided to make it a Real ID. Took all those documents with me to the Yadkin County DMV and was told all I needed was a valid passport. Apparently, if you have a valid passport, it covers all the requirements.”

According to flyfrompri.com, the website for Piedmont Triad International Airport:

“Your U.S. passport will work in place of your driver license, but it may still be beneficial to get your N.C. REAL ID just in case you choose to travel domestically without your passport.”

Blue Plate Mayo

After the question Friday about Blue Plate Mayo, M.W. let us know that they like it also, and get it at the Food Lion in Walkertown and said that the Food Lion in King carries it as well.

