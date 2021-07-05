Ask SAM: Watching out for heat stroke

While the northwest part of the country swelters under a severe heatwave, setting records for all-time high temperatures, it might be a good time to review the symptoms and treatments for heat-related illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Michael Fitch, professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health, the most serious illness that can come from excessive heat exposure is known as “heat stroke.” This occurs when a person’s body is overheated and is unable to control its own temperature using normal mechanisms such as sweating. This serious condition is characterized by a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher. With heat stroke, a person’s skin may be hot, dry or damp. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can lead to permanent disability or death if emergency treatment is not given.
Common risk factors for heat related illnesses include:
Extremes in age — infants or young children and those adults over the age of 65 who may have limited cooling capacity to compensate for excessive heat.
Individuals who undergo heavy exertion in hot weather.
Lack of air conditioning or shade.
Medications that affect the body’s ability to stay hydrated and respond to heat.
Chronic medical conditions.
Wearing too much clothing.
Drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated.
Be on the lookout for individuals who may be suffering from a significant heat-related illness.
“If you notice someone who has been out in hot weather with symptoms of confusion, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, or is sweating profusely and not feeling well, these could be signs of heat stroke or another serious illness from heat exposure,” Fitch said. “Other signs of heat stroke may include fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature.”
So, what should you do if you think someone is experiencing a heat stroke?
“If you’re with someone who is showing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 to get medical assistance, move the person to a shaded or cool area, and stay with them until EMS arrives,” Fitch said. “You also can help to cool a person by placing cool wet cloths on the body, loosening any tight fitting or layered clothing and helping them to sip water.”
If you must spend extended time outdoors on a hot day, staying well hydrated is an important way to help to prevent a heat-related illness.
“Be sure to drink adequate amounts of water before spending time outdoors in the heat, and take frequent breaks while outside to continue drinking and to give your body the chance to be replenished with fluids that have just been lost through sweat,” Fitch said. “Energy drinks and alcohol should be avoided while outdoors on days with elevated heat.”
Shredding eventsIf your group is having a shredding event, let us know and we’ll help you get the word out. Send the information, including the name of the group, address where the event will be held, cost, any restrictions, and the hours it will be held to asksam@wsjournal.com.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101