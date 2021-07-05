Ask SAM: Watching out for heat stroke

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wearing too much clothing.

Drinking alcohol and becoming dehydrated.

Be on the lookout for individuals who may be suffering from a significant heat-related illness.

“If you notice someone who has been out in hot weather with symptoms of confusion, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps, or is sweating profusely and not feeling well, these could be signs of heat stroke or another serious illness from heat exposure,” Fitch said. “Other signs of heat stroke may include fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature.”

So, what should you do if you think someone is experiencing a heat stroke?

“If you’re with someone who is showing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 to get medical assistance, move the person to a shaded or cool area, and stay with them until EMS arrives,” Fitch said. “You also can help to cool a person by placing cool wet cloths on the body, loosening any tight fitting or layered clothing and helping them to sip water.”

If you must spend extended time outdoors on a hot day, staying well hydrated is an important way to help to prevent a heat-related illness.