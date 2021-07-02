Ask SAM: We need help with speeders on Salem Lake Road

Q: Can anything be done about speeders on Salem Lake Road. I have lived on the road for 42 years. It seems that cars are speeding more these days. The speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Some drivers are doing 50-60. We have people that walk down to the lake, and I’m afraid someone may be hit.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Police Department is aware of the situation on Salem Lake Road. Kira Boyd, a department spokeswoman told us what actions the department is taking.
“WSPD currently has an on-going Neighborhood Speed Campaign, ‘Slow Your Ride Where We Reside’ created by the Traffic Enforcement Unit, which encourages people to slow down in neighborhoods. This video is located on the City of Winston-Salem YouTube page.
“In addition, the Traffic Enforcement Unit, park rangers and patrol officers are aware of on-going speeding complaints in this area. The Traffic Enforcement Unit has previously and will continue to conduct seatbelt checkpoints and LiDAR campaigns in this community in conjunction with the Governor's Highway Safety Program. Park rangers regularly check this area while conducting security checks at Salem Lake."
Boyd said that LiDAR stands for "Light Detection and Ranging."
"Its a more precise way of detecting speeders. It's like the old-school radar guns, but it uses a laser to detect the speeder, making it more accurate," she said.
“Finally, in alignment with the Winston-Salem Police Department's dedication to Community Oriented Policing, any time officers are observed in the area, residents are welcome and encouraged to approach and ask to speak with the officers regarding any neighborhood concerns they have.”
Heavy Rebel Weekender
This year's Heavy Rebel is considerably scaled back, but it will be held today on Trade Street, from Fifth to Seventh streets in downtown Winston-Salem.
There will be bands playing hourly starting at 10 a.m. The bands will be playing on the back on the back dock of the Millennium Center at Fifth and Trade streets.
The car show will be held as well. Registration for the car show opens at 8 a.m. and the cost is $15.
There will also be vendors, art, food, drink, and fun.
Keeping your IRS tax account safe
The Internal Revenue Service has begun allowing all taxpayers to create a Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN).
Previously only victims of identity theft and people living in certain states, were eligible to create a IP PIN.
The six-digit number, that only the taxpayer and the IRS know, provides another layer of protection from thieves using your personal information to file a fraudulent tax return. The IP PIN essentially “locks” a tax account.
“The IP PIN serves as the key to opening that account. Electronic returns that do not contain the correct IP PIN will be rejected and paper returns will go through additional scrutiny for fraud,” the agency said in a press release.
The IRS has another safety feature for taxpayers and tax professionals who use online tax software. They will find that the products have options for multi-factor authentication.
“Multi-factor authentication allows users to better protect online accounts. One way this is accomplished is by requiring a security code sent to a mobile phone in addition to the username and password used to access the account”, the agency said.
For more information on tax fraud, scams, and how to protect your identity, go to www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.
