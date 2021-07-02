Ask SAM: We need help with speeders on Salem Lake Road

Q: Can anything be done about speeders on Salem Lake Road. I have lived on the road for 42 years. It seems that cars are speeding more these days. The speed limit is 25 miles an hour. Some drivers are doing 50-60. We have people that walk down to the lake, and I’m afraid someone may be hit.

— S.M.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Police Department is aware of the situation on Salem Lake Road. Kira Boyd, a department spokeswoman told us what actions the department is taking.

“WSPD currently has an on-going Neighborhood Speed Campaign, ‘Slow Your Ride Where We Reside’ created by the Traffic Enforcement Unit, which encourages people to slow down in neighborhoods. This video is located on the City of Winston-Salem YouTube page.

“In addition, the Traffic Enforcement Unit, park rangers and patrol officers are aware of on-going speeding complaints in this area. The Traffic Enforcement Unit has previously and will continue to conduct seatbelt checkpoints and LiDAR campaigns in this community in conjunction with the Governor's Highway Safety Program. Park rangers regularly check this area while conducting security checks at Salem Lake."

Boyd said that LiDAR stands for "Light Detection and Ranging."