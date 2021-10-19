Ask SAM: We saw a white deer in Pfafftown. Is that rare?

Q: My wife and I saw a group of deer and one was pure white in Pfafftown (Lake Hills). How rare is that?
R.B.L.
Answer: It seems to be pretty rare.
Phyllis B. Smith, a natural resources and environmental systems extension agent, with the N.C. Extension Service, Forsyth County Center, explained the possibilities with a white deer.
“The white-tailed deer that your reader observed may have been a true albino, an inherited condition resulting in the complete absence of pigment in the skin, hair, hooves, nose, and also in the eyes, which appear pink as a result.
“However, some deer (along with other wild mammals) are leucistic, a condition in which the pigment is only partially lost and the animal may retain some of its original color. Leucistic deer may appear nearly all white while retaining a black nose and hooves and normal colored eyes, or they may be brown with white splotches, which is commonly referred to as piebald.
“If your readers witnessed a true albino deer, they witnessed a rare treat. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, ‘Piebald deer are much more common with some studies showing the trait may show up in one in 1,000 deer. Albinism is much rarer and may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer.’”
More information is available at ncwildlife.org/Hunting/After-the-Hunt/Deer-Diseases/Commonality-of-Albino-Deer.
Annie Sims, a public information officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, talked with Animal Services officers and they have not encountered any white deer to date.
“White deer are a rare find,” she said.
Sims also shared a fun fact about white deer: “There are no restrictions on hunting white in color deer, but hunters consider it very bad luck if you kill one.”
Smith, the extension agent, also sent a reminder that people should never feed wild animals.
“Doing so may cause them to congregate regularly in tight groups which may promote the spread of disease, and cause them to lose their fear of humans, which is actually a survival mechanism,” she said.
Wild animals need certain kinds of nutrition during the year and feeding them the wrong kind of nutrition can cause them problems.
“For example, providing carbohydrate rich “deer corn” in the fall does not provide the fats that deer will need to potentially survive the winter. It’s much better to let them forage on energy rich food sources such as acorns or fiber-rich fruits and berries which are in abundant supply in the fall forest,” Smith said.
Saturday fundraiser
Hawgs for Paws, a fundraiser sponsored by the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Smokin' Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. They are raising money to buy pet oxygen mask sets to put on firetrucks. The goal is to buy enough masks that each firetruck has two sets. The sets have three masks, small, medium and large.
Activities include the N.C. Animal Response Team Education Corner, the WSFD Kids Obstacle Course, and a demonstration from the Winston-Salem Police Department K-9s.
There will be food, raffles, vendors, music and pet adoptions from the Forsyth Humane Society.
Pets are invited to attend with their humans.
