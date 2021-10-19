Ask SAM: We saw a white deer in Pfafftown. Is that rare?

Q: My wife and I saw a group of deer and one was pure white in Pfafftown (Lake Hills). How rare is that?

R.B.L.

Answer: It seems to be pretty rare.

Phyllis B. Smith, a natural resources and environmental systems extension agent, with the N.C. Extension Service, Forsyth County Center, explained the possibilities with a white deer.

“The white-tailed deer that your reader observed may have been a true albino, an inherited condition resulting in the complete absence of pigment in the skin, hair, hooves, nose, and also in the eyes, which appear pink as a result.

“However, some deer (along with other wild mammals) are leucistic, a condition in which the pigment is only partially lost and the animal may retain some of its original color. Leucistic deer may appear nearly all white while retaining a black nose and hooves and normal colored eyes, or they may be brown with white splotches, which is commonly referred to as piebald.