Ask SAM: We're being billed for a COVID test I thought was free.

Q: My wife and I have Medicare and got tested at Novant’s drive through site at Hanes Mall in January. We were under the impression that these tests were administered at no charge to the person taking them. We are now being billed by Novant. If we owe, we will pay, but we need clear guidance. I expect that there are many others with the same issue.

H.P.

Answer: Megan Rivers, a spokeswoman for Novant, said that insurance coverage varies from provider to provider.

“The diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus costs $79-$158, depending on where you receive care,” she said. “However, the cost of the test is typically covered by insurance plans. We encourage patients to check with their individual insurance provider to better understand the costs they may incur. Novant Health covers the costs for those who are uninsured.”

Novant has financial navigators who can explain your bills. The navigators can also help with financial assistance, if that’s needed. Navigators can be reached by calling 888-277-3901, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.