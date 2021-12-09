Ask SAM: We're getting unsolicited calls about police fundraisers. Are they legit?

Q: For months, we have received unsolicited calls asking us to donate to “help the police” or “support the police.” The identity of the caller is usually just a first name, and when we decline and ask that our number be removed, it is not removed. We just get another call within the month. We do support the police but do not support these calls.
Answer: As with most unsolicited fundraising call campaigns, hanging up or ignoring them are the best things to do.
Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the calls are from “a large pool of phone numbers available to marketing companies.
“Some of the organizations use a computerized message and others use a live person reading a script requesting donations.
“Many of these groups are not legitimate and are professional fundraising entities which do not subsequently provide any money to local or state law enforcement groups. Scammers will often use topics or stories in the news (natural disasters, riots, pandemic, etc.) to take advantage of people and pretend they are raising money for what might appear to be a good cause.”
Even people who have registered with the Do Not Call registry at the Federal Trade Commission report continuing to get unsolicited calls. Many times, the callers are from off-shore, so there’s little risk to the caller. To report the calls, go to www.donotcall.gov and click on Report Unwanted Calls.
Getting a home phone with call blocking may prevent these types of calls. Many cellphones have an “anti-robo call” app available.
“The WSPD advises citizens to never answer unless you recognize the caller or phone number. If someone happens to talk to a live telemarketer or solicitor, hang up immediately or ask questions to verify legitimacy,” Boyd said.
Q: I had to get a new Social Security card. The instructions said, "Do not laminate." Why can't I laminate it?
Answer: The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, "lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card."
Q: Are there any upcoming shredding events?
Answer: We don’t know of any right now. Most of the shredding events are sponsored by churches and this is a busy time of year for churches.
They will probably start shredding again in early spring, around tax season.
When we get any shredding events we’ll let you know.
“To the kind person(s) who found and turned in my earring at the Walmart on Hanes Mill Road between Nov. 23 and 29. Whoever and wherever you are, I hope you read this and know how much you are appreciated. I offer my heartfelt thanks and wish you a happy holiday season.” S.C.
Concert canceled
The Salem Band holiday concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in the sanctuary of New Philadelphia Moravian Church has been canceled.
