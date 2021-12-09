Ask SAM: We're getting unsolicited calls about police fundraisers. Are they legit?

Q: For months, we have received unsolicited calls asking us to donate to “help the police” or “support the police.” The identity of the caller is usually just a first name, and when we decline and ask that our number be removed, it is not removed. We just get another call within the month. We do support the police but do not support these calls.

J.L.

Answer: As with most unsolicited fundraising call campaigns, hanging up or ignoring them are the best things to do.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the calls are from “a large pool of phone numbers available to marketing companies.

“Some of the organizations use a computerized message and others use a live person reading a script requesting donations.

“Many of these groups are not legitimate and are professional fundraising entities which do not subsequently provide any money to local or state law enforcement groups. Scammers will often use topics or stories in the news (natural disasters, riots, pandemic, etc.) to take advantage of people and pretend they are raising money for what might appear to be a good cause.”