Ask SAM: What are local medical providers doing to promote COVID vaccinations?

Q: We’re seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. What are the medical providers in the area doing to encourage people to get vaccinated?
J.W.
Answer: Local medical providers have been out in force encouraging people to get vaccinated.
They’ve been on social media, and local television stations urging people to get a shot. They’ve been out in the community giving vaccinations and meeting with groups to explain the importance of the vaccinations.
“Novant Health has been working around-the-clock to address vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccination rates in all of the communities we serve,” said Megan Rivers, a spokeswoman for Novant.
Novant has a public education program called The Novant Health Arms Coalition. It educates people about COVID-19, provides vaccinations and helps people who want to volunteer.
Novant has e-newsletters and media briefings that provide up-to-date information about vaccine safety, effectiveness, and the importance of being vaccinated.
Novant is also working with nonprofit agencies and faith-based organizations to provide information and resources.
Wake Forest Baptist Health said it “continues to work relentlessly to let our community know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”
“Our medical experts have been quoted in this newspaper and featured on local television news almost daily, encouraging everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. Dr. Christopher Ohl, one of our infectious disease experts, provides live updates each week to news reporters and those in our community and beyond on our Facebook page.
“We have partnered with the health department and with Novant Health in multiple mass vaccination events, we have used our mobile clinic to provide vaccinations to those who live in underserved communities, we have communicated with our patients through the MyWakeHealth patient portal and have joined with numerous faith and community leaders to help encourage vaccination and educate people about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.
“With the vaccines now conveniently available at many primary care clinics, our health care providers have the opportunity to speak directly with patients and answer any questions they may have.
“Wake Forest Baptist has taken, and will continue to take, every opportunity to encourage every eligible person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community.”
Q: Will you please publish the website for the driver’s license online renewal? I haven’t received the card and my license expires later this month.
M.B.
Answer: To get to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles online driver’s license renewal page, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on “Renew License or ID.”
When the new page pops up, click on “Get Started” and the system will walk you through the process
There is an additional $3 fee from PayIt, the vendor that runs the online service. That money goes directly to the PayIt.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101