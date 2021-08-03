Ask SAM: What are local medical providers doing to promote COVID vaccinations?

“Our medical experts have been quoted in this newspaper and featured on local television news almost daily, encouraging everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated. Dr. Christopher Ohl, one of our infectious disease experts, provides live updates each week to news reporters and those in our community and beyond on our Facebook page.

“We have partnered with the health department and with Novant Health in multiple mass vaccination events, we have used our mobile clinic to provide vaccinations to those who live in underserved communities, we have communicated with our patients through the MyWakeHealth patient portal and have joined with numerous faith and community leaders to help encourage vaccination and educate people about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

“With the vaccines now conveniently available at many primary care clinics, our health care providers have the opportunity to speak directly with patients and answer any questions they may have.

“Wake Forest Baptist has taken, and will continue to take, every opportunity to encourage every eligible person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community.”