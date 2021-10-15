Ask SAM: What are police doing to prevent catalytic converter thefts?

“Install an anti-theft device to help protect your catalytic converter. There are numerous options available for purchase online.”

To help stem the thefts of catalytic converters, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for stealing catalytic converters. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill, SB 99, into law on Sept. 16. The new law goes into effect Dec. 1, 2021.

Stealing a catalytic converter will be a Class I felony, punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in prison. Scrap metal dealers will be required to keep an electronic record of all transactions where they buy regulated metals, such as a catalytic converter.

The record will include the name and address of the buyer, the name, initials or other identification of the person entering the information, the date, the weight of the metal, a scan of the unexpired driver’s license of the seller, a video or digital photo of the seller with the metals and a receipt. On the receipt, there will be a clear impression of the sellers index finger in ink beside the seller’s signature. The buyer has the option of taking the fingerprint electronically.

