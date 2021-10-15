Ask SAM: What are police doing to prevent catalytic converter thefts?

Q: What is being done about catalytic converter theft from vehicles in Winston-Salem?
D.B.
Answer: John Hinton, a Winston-Salem Journal reporter, reported earlier this year on catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters make a good target because they contain such precious metals as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Once the precious metals are removed, the converters are sold for scrap metal.
Kira Boyd, a public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that the department has some tips on protecting your vehicle.
“The Winston-Salem Police Department takes catalytic converter thefts seriously. Although it is quite difficult to stop these thefts, we investigate every case.
“We also monitor locations where metals are turned in. We advise citizens take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves from potential catalytic converter theft:
“Park in well-lit areas. These thefts typically occur in dark areas, so ensuring your vehicle is somewhere well-lit will help deter potential criminal activity.
“Etch your license plate or driver’s license number onto your catalytic converter. This will help law enforcement identify your item if it is stolen.
“Install an anti-theft device to help protect your catalytic converter. There are numerous options available for purchase online.”
To help stem the thefts of catalytic converters, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for stealing catalytic converters. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill, SB 99, into law on Sept. 16. The new law goes into effect Dec. 1, 2021.
Stealing a catalytic converter will be a Class I felony, punishable by a $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in prison. Scrap metal dealers will be required to keep an electronic record of all transactions where they buy regulated metals, such as a catalytic converter.
The record will include the name and address of the buyer, the name, initials or other identification of the person entering the information, the date, the weight of the metal, a scan of the unexpired driver’s license of the seller, a video or digital photo of the seller with the metals and a receipt. On the receipt, there will be a clear impression of the sellers index finger in ink beside the seller’s signature. The buyer has the option of taking the fingerprint electronically.
Upcoming shredding events
The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Bermuda Run Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs. For more information, call 336-650-5518.
The Lewisville Historical Society will have a shred event fundraiser in the parking lot of the G. Galloway Reynolds Community Center, 131 Lucy Lane, Lewisville from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $5 donation is suggested for each bag or box. No cardboard. Proceeds will benefit the Lewisville Historical Society’s projects and activities. For more information, call 336-766-5842.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101