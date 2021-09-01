Ask SAM: What are the changes to Medicare I'm getting phone calls about?

* “Possible additional services/benefits to include limited dental, vision, hearing, fitness program memberships as well as transportation, meals, in home care and home modifications.

“It depends upon the plan as to what benefits are available. And, plans are geographical, e.g. Forsyth County plans differ from Guilford County, etc.”

The Shepherd’s Center has free monthly Welcome to Medicare workshops to help people navigate the world of Medicare plans. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices

The next one will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 through computer and telephone access.

Space is limited and reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.

Q: Is there a place to take the small brown plastic medicine containers (prescriptions from pharmacies) to be recycled? What should be done with them?

J.B.