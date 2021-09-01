Ask SAM: What are the changes to Medicare I'm getting phone calls about?

Q: I am being inundated with email from various areas concerning then major changes to Medicare. When you click on the links it takes you to a specific insurers website to try and sell you their product. What are the major changes to Medicare?
W.G.
Answer: If you watch daytime television you’ll see such people as comedian Jimmy (JJ) Walker and former NFL quarterback Joe Namath hawking Medicare plans and talking about changes to Medicare that can get you more benefits at a lower or no cost.
Sam Matthews, the executive director of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, explains the “changes” the spokespeople are talking about.
“There are a number of benefits that have been added to the Medicare Advantage (versus Original Medicare) landscape in recent years including:
* “Possible reduction in Medicare Part B premium through the Part B Premium Giveback option, which is the carrier’s coverage of a designated portion of an enrollee’s Part B premium. The carrier notifies the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Social Security Administration of this agreement to take on the cost of the specified amount. Four of 27 plans offered in Forsyth County have the Part B Premium Giveback option ranging from $25 to $50.
* “Possible additional services/benefits to include limited dental, vision, hearing, fitness program memberships as well as transportation, meals, in home care and home modifications.
“It depends upon the plan as to what benefits are available. And, plans are geographical, e.g. Forsyth County plans differ from Guilford County, etc.”
The Shepherd’s Center has free monthly Welcome to Medicare workshops to help people navigate the world of Medicare plans. The session is designed to explain and clarify the Medicare signup process and educate attendees on how to make smart choices
The next one will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 through computer and telephone access.
Space is limited and reservations are required.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or email info@shepherdscenter.org.
Q: Is there a place to take the small brown plastic medicine containers (prescriptions from pharmacies) to be recycled? What should be done with them?
J.B.
Answer: Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability in the City of Winston-Salem’s Office of Sustainability explained what can be recycled and unfortunately, medicine containers cannot be recycled. “While the containers have the recycle symbol on them, we do not accept these containers in our curbside recycling program. We recycle based on shape of the container, rather than number, and because the opening of the bottle is not smaller than its base, we don’t take it.”
Peplowski suggested checking with local organizations to see if they could use the containers. Otherwise, throw them in the regular household trash. Also, if the containers have pills in them, the Winston-Salem Police Department has a Pill Collection Drop Box for people to dispose of unneeded medication.
Q: My wife lost her COVID-19 vaccination card. How can she get a replacement?
C.R.
Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if you lose your vaccination card, contact your vaccine provider to get a replacement card.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101