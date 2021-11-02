Ask SAM: What are the deadlines to ship items for the holidays?

If a new customer signs up with us today for service and creates an account, they would have a domain set up as @spectrum.net.”

Q: My husband and I purchased a home last December that had a non-working satellite dish on a pedestal buried into the ground alongside of the house. Our cable service is with another carrier not AT&T. We have tried to contact AT&T to inquire about removal without any success. Can you please direct us who or how we can have the satellite dish removed?

J.L.

Answer: You can do whatever you want to do with the dish.

A spokesperson for AT&T said, that “The removal of the satellite dish and other related equipment is the responsibility of the homeowner.”

There are companies and individuals who will remove dishes for a fee.

You can do an online search for satellite dish removal and get contact information for locals that will remove it.

Thank you

“On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m. at Mayberry's you paid for my dinner. You were unaware that you made a lonely 97-year-old World War ll veteran thought about. On my way home I could only realize, ‘Someone cared.’” V.C.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.