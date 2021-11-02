 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: What are the deadlines to ship items for the holidays?
Ask SAM: What are the deadlines to ship items for the holidays?

U.S. Postal Service holiday mailing and shipping deadlines

It's November and time to think about sending holiday packages and cards to service and diplomatic members. Also, sending holiday greetings and packages to non-military friends and family.

To make sure packages arrive in time, the deadlines for U.S. Postal Service delivery to AFO, FPO, and DPO addresses are:

For packages sent by USPS Retail Ground Service, the shipping deadline is Saturday. RGS is ground shipping for packages, thick envelopes, and tubes  with a maximum weight of 70 pounds that are not required to be mailed at First-Class Service rates.

The deadline for First-Class Mail Service and Priority Mail Service is Dec. 9.

The deadline for Priority Mail Express Military Service is Dec.16.

Holiday non-military deadlines for delivery by Dec. 25 in the lower 48 states are:

USPS Retail Ground Service is Dec. 15.

First-Class Mail Service is Dec. 17.

Priority Mail Service is Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express Service is Dec. 23.

In Alaska the deadlines are:

USPS Retail Ground Service is Dec. 2.

First-Class Mail Service is Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Service is Dec. 18.

Priority Mail Express Service is Dec. 21.

In Hawaii the deadlines are:

USPS Retail Ground Service is not available.

First-Class Mail Service is Dec. 17.

Priority Mail Service is Dec. 17.

Priority Mail Express Service is Dec. 21.

For  more information on holiday mail go to USPS.com.

Q: Can you tell me if triad.rr.com is still a valid email server? I sent one to this server that I believe was not received. Yet it was not returned as undeliverable.

R.B.

Answer: The triad.rr.com email addresses are still valid, said Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum. He explained how email accounts are addressed now at Spectrum.

“The ‘triad.rr.com’ server is still valid. For legacy customers that had an @triad.rr.com account, any additional accounts they set up, would still create under that domain.

If a new customer signs up with us today for service and creates an account, they would have a domain set up as @spectrum.net.”

Q: My husband and I purchased a home last December that had a non-working satellite dish on a pedestal buried into the ground alongside of the house. Our cable service is with another carrier not AT&T. We have tried to contact AT&T to inquire about removal without any success. Can you please direct us who or how we can have the satellite dish removed?

J.L.

Answer: You can do whatever you want to do with the dish.

A spokesperson for AT&T said, that “The removal of the satellite dish and other related equipment is the responsibility of the homeowner.”

There are companies and individuals who will remove dishes for a fee.

You can do an online search for satellite dish removal and get contact information for locals that will remove it.

“On the evening of Thursday, Oct. 28, at approximately 6 p.m. at Mayberry's you paid for my dinner. You were unaware that you made a lonely 97-year-old World War ll veteran thought about. On my way home I could only realize, ‘Someone cared.’” V.C.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

