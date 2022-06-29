Ask SAM: What are the elections worker positions and how do I apply?

Q: What are the positions available and how do I become an election poll worker?

M.V.

Answer: Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County elections director, said that there is a form that you can fill out to apply to be a poll worker on the election board website, https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/.

Go to the poll workers drop-down menu and click on election worker application.

There are several positions available, including One-Stop Early Voting Worker, Judge, Assistant, Election Staff Assistant, and Multi-Partisan Assistance Team Member.

Before you ask, here’s what a Multi-Partisan Assistance Team is, according to the FCBOE website:

“A Multi-Partisan Assistance Team, or ‘MAT,’ is a group of persons appointed by the local county board of elections office to provide assistance with mail-in absentee voting to voters living at facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals, clinics, or rest homes. The makeup of the Team includes, at minimum, two people who have different party affiliations (or, in the alternative, persons who were appointed by a bipartisan county board of elections).

“So, if you request help from a MAT, you should receive impartial, professional assistance. Their job is to help you vote, but your voting choices will remain confidential.”

There is more in-depth information about MAT on the board of elections' website.

Here is some information about the responsibilities of the other positions at the polls.

Chief Judge

"The chief judge is the head precinct official and is in charge of contacting the polling place custodian and the other officials to make arrangements for each election. The Chief Judge is also responsible for handling Election Day activities, as well as picking up and returning Election Day supplies before and after each election.

Judges

"The judges work closely with the Chief Judge and are responsible for conducting the election. They must sign all official documents and resolve any challenges. The Chief Judge assigns all other duties.

Help Desk Official

"The help desk official's sole responsibility is to manage the help desk responsibilities including, precinct transfers and provisional ballots. The most common scenarios are unreported moves, late voter registration applications and assisting voters with any questions they may have.

Assistants

"The assistants serve when needed and at the discretion and direction of the Chief Judge.

Election Staff Assistants (ESA)

"The ESA works closely with the Chief Judge and the Board of Elections staff and are responsible for several precincts on Election Day. ESA’s are required to follow a route truck on Monday prior to Election Day to ensure correct equipment is delivered and to deliver poll books. An ESA is the first contact for voting machine or tabulator problems on Election Day. Use of a reliable personal vehicle is required. Election Staff Assistants must attend required poll worker training plus a required ESA specific training.

One-Stop Workers

Early voting officials share responsibilities with checking in voters, issuing ballots, activating the ballot-marking device, managing the tabulator, reconciling the voter applications, and curbside voting during the hours the polls are open for early voting."

