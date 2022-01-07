Ask SAM: What are the guidelines for placing garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts?

Q: I see people place their garbage, recycling and grass bins on the street. This causes an obstacle for drivers. I place mine on the grass on our property or at the end of the driveway but not in the street. What are the guidelines?

W.H.

Answer: In short, the carts should be placed at the curb or the edge of the pavement, not directly in the street.

Here are the guidelines from the Sanitation Department of the City of Winston-Salem pertaining to garbage carts:

• Carts should be at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of collection and no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before. Remove them from the curb by 8 a.m. the next day.

• Place cart at the curb, not in the street.

• Do not place cart behind parked cars or within 3 feet of trees and bushes or other carts.

• Only the carts issued by the city can be used.

• The silver lift handle for the truck hoist should be facing the street. The hinge for the lid should be away from the street.