Ask SAM: What are the guidelines for placing garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts?

Q: I see people place their garbage, recycling and grass bins on the street. This causes an obstacle for drivers. I place mine on the grass on our property or at the end of the driveway but not in the street. What are the guidelines?
W.H.
Answer: In short, the carts should be placed at the curb or the edge of the pavement, not directly in the street.
Here are the guidelines from the Sanitation Department of the City of Winston-Salem pertaining to garbage carts:
• Carts should be at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of collection and no earlier than 5 p.m. the day before. Remove them from the curb by 8 a.m. the next day.
• Place cart at the curb, not in the street.
• Do not place cart behind parked cars or within 3 feet of trees and bushes or other carts.
• Only the carts issued by the city can be used.
• The silver lift handle for the truck hoist should be facing the street. The hinge for the lid should be away from the street.
• Use only the cart. Retain excess garbage for the next week’s collection.
Here are the guidelines for yard waste carts:
• Carts cannot be overloaded — the lid must be completely closed and cart(s) placed squarely at the curb to be serviced.
• Only 3 carts per residence (150-lb. limit each), are eligible for service.
• Only 96-gallon carts that are compatible with city's automated collection vehicles will be collected.
From the City of Winston-Salem Office of Sustainability here are the guidelines for recycling carts:
• Put your recycling rollout cart at the curb or at the edge of the pavement, with the front of cart facing the street (arrow on lid indicates which way to place the cart).
• All items must fit inside the cart and the lid must be completely closed.
• Do not place the cart under low-hanging utility lines or tree limbs.
• Leave at least 3 feet of space around the rollout cart.
• Place only recyclables in the cart. These include paper, glass, metal, and plastic bottles. Plastic grocery bags should be returned to stores that accept bags for recycling.
• Place your cart at the curb, or within 5 feet of the roadway, by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Your cart must be visible and not blocked by parked vehicles or shrubs, etc. After your cart has been emptied, remove it from the curb and store safely.
This cart is provided for recycling purposes only. If you move from the residence, leave the cart behind for the next family. All carts remain the property of the City of Winston-Salem.
Q: Where can I dispose of old televisions?
L.L.
Answer: Forsyth County residents can drop-off old televisions and various types of hazardous household waste at the 3RC EnviroStation at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winston-Salem. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
You must provide proof of Forsyth County residency such as a driver’s license.
There is no charge for dropping off the television. There is a limit of two televisions per household per year.
