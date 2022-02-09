Ask SAM: What are the little stuffed animals Olympic medalists are holding on the podium?

Property ownership records are public, and that is how the callers get names and contact information.

NPR did a story last November on the increase in unsolicited offers to buy your house, today, for cash.

In the story, a homeowner in Duluth, Ga., said that a persistent homebuyer called her at work and told her he was outside her home right then, ready to make an offer.

"Call me back, call me back, call me back, call me right now — I'm out front of your house," he said.

She called her husband, who was at home, and he checked. No one was outside the house.

According to NPR, “Many homebuilders went out of business after the housing crash, and that has led to a historic housing shortage. And now investors large and small are jockeying to snap up homes as the tight supply keeps pushing prices higher.

“So big companies such as Redfin and Opendoor, countless individual speculators, real estate agents and some more predatory outfits have been contacting homeowners, just on the slim chance that they might be willing to sell to some random person calling on the phone.”