Q: Why does King Charles have so many medals on his uniform? Did he serve in military? G.C.

Answer: When Queen Elizabeth died last September, her oldest son Charles, then the prince of Wales, automatically became king. King Charles III, whose coronation ceremony will be Saturday, did serve in the British military. According to metro.co.uk, the website of Metro newspaper in London, while a student at Cambridge University, Charles had training from the Royal Air Force.

Later, he went to the royal Navy College in Darmouth, England and pursued a naval career.

He was assigned to several ships and in 1974 became a helicopter pilot. He was assigned to two royal navy air squadrons.

None of Charles’s medals are from serving in a war, though.

“Instead, His Majesty’s awards are for serving in a particular time or place, being a member of a high-ranking order, or medals from other countries,” Metro said.

He has nine medals that are worn on the left side of his uniform.

The medals are:

• Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand)

• Coronation Medal

• Silver Jubilee Medal

• Golden Jubilee Medal

• Diamond Jubilee Medal

• Naval Long Service Good Conduct (LSGC) (three additional service bars)

• Canadian Forces Decoration (three additional service bars)

• The New Zealand Commemorative Medal

• New Zealand Armed Forces Award

“His Majesty also wears the Order of Bath around his neck, the Order of Merit badge, the Order of the Garter sash, the Order of the Garter badge, and the Order of the Thistle star.

“Charles also wore the Garter Star, the most prestigious British order of chivalry, which he was awarded in 1958,” according to Metro.

King Charles will be crowned in a ceremony Saturday. Most U.S. television networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, and NBC will carry the ceremony live from 5 to 10 a.m.

If you want to write to King Charles, here's how you do it, according to www.royal.uk:

"You can write to His Majesty at the following address:

His Majesty The King

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

"If you wish to write a formal letter, you can open with 'Sir' and close the letter with the form 'I have the honour to be, Sir, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant'.

"This traditional approach is by no means obligatory. You should feel free to write in whatever style you feel comfortable."

For security reasons, unsolicited gifts to the king will not be accepted.

For more information on coronation preparations, go to www.royal.uk.

Q: I think I've seen this answer before, but then it didn't apply to me. I recently started taking a new medicine that requires syringes and needles to take it. How do I safely dispose of them? L.R.

Answer: The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recommends placing used syringes and needles in a heavy plastic bottle such as a gallon milk container or laundry detergent container.

When the bottle is full, seal the top with heavy tape and place it in the trash. Some people put the container in a thick plastic bag before it throwing away.