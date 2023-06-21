Q: A neighboring property is changing from residential to commercial with the homes being torn down. They are occupied by long-term renters. One resident is an invalid. They do not have any written rental agreements. What rights do the renters have? — J.G.

Answer: George Humphrey, a local attorney, explained the rights the tenants have and the responsibilities of the landlord.

Humphrey said that N.C. General Statute 42-14 would be the applicable state law in this case, since there isn’t a written lease that specifies the terms or the length of the tenancy.

“Assuming the lease of a space for manufactured homes is not involved and the reader’s situation involves a month-to-month lease, under NCGS 42-14 the landlord must give the tenant at least seven days’ notice prior to the end of the monthly term to lawfully terminate the lease,” he said.

The best practice is for the landlord to give the tenants written notice instead of oral notice, although oral notice is enough, according to a court decision.

“So, in response to the reader’s question, the tenants have a right to receive notice from the landlord, and if notice is not provided or not timely provided, the tenancy survives until the lease is properly terminated under North Carolina law,” Humphrey said.

Q: We’ve been getting calls that appear to be from a company that I do business with. When I answer, though, it’s a robo caller. What can I do about this and is there anyone to tell? — B.F.

Answer: Hanging up was the right thing to do.

Scammers have the technology and ability to spoof phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission defines number spoofing as “a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.”

They can make it appear that the call is from a business or someone in the same area where you are located.

Many times the caller is located overseas making it very difficult to catch them.

Here are some tips from the FCC about what to do when you get a call that is likely a robocall or scammer:

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t answer the phone.

If you answer it and realize it’s a robocall or a scam, hang up immediately.

If the caller tells you to push a button to stop the calls, don’t do it, hang up.

Never give any kind of personal information to an unknown caller.

“Never assume an unexpected call is legitimate. Hang up and call back using a number you can verify on a bill, a statement, or an official website.

“Be suspicious. Con artists can be very convincing: They may ask innocuous questions, or sound threatening, or sometimes seem too good to be true,” the FCC said.

Scammers may pose as a law enforcement officer and tell you you’ll be arrested for failing to show up for jury duty. Sometimes, they’ll tell you that if you give them the numbers off a gift card or transfer money through electronic sites such as Bitcoin, the situation will be closed.

Don’t give them any money or information. Law enforcement will never demand immediate payment. Make sure you know who is on the other end of the call.

If they tell you that they are from a company you do business with, hang up and call that business using a number from their website or on correspondence you’ve gotten from them.

Never give any personal information, including bank information, credit card information, or a Social Security number to an unknown caller. Hang up.