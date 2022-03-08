Ask SAM: What are the rules for putting up signs along roads in Forsyth County?

“By law, the Secret Service is authorized to protect: The president, the vice president, (or other individuals next in order of succession to the Office of the President), the president-elect and vice president-elect; the immediate families of the above individuals; former presidents, their spouses, except when the spouse re-marries; children of former presidents until age 16.”

In 1994 Congress, in order to save money, limited the protection the president and spouse got from lifetime to 10 years after they leave office. In 2013, they changed it back to lifetime, citing terrorism, among other reasons.

Assistance needed

E.M. needs some assistance in getting his riding lawnmower serviced. “I live in the Walkertown area. I am a senior citizen. I need to know of anyone that would pick up the mower, service it, and return it to my house. The man that has been doing this is no longer in the lawn mower business.”

If you can give E.M. some help, let SAM know and we’ll pass along your contact information to him.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

