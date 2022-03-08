Ask SAM: What are the rules for putting up signs along roads in Forsyth County?

Q: Are there any sign ordinances affecting Forsyth County? I live in the county, outside of Clemmons. I placed a sign next to the street sign entering my neighborhood (Peppertree) a couple of weeks ago. The sign advertised an upcoming pine needles sale at my church. Within a day, someone removed my sign. It was not removed by the neighbor whose property is adjacent to the street sign. Was it removed because it violated a sign ordinance?
B.B.
Answer: Desmond Corley, land use coordinator for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning and Development Services, explained the sign ordinance.
“Generally speaking, signs are prohibited in the public right-of-way,” he said. “If the signs were placed in the right-of-way and not on someone’s personal property, they may have been removed by the county’s zoning enforcement staff.
“If the signs weren’t placed in a right-of-way and weren’t otherwise illegal, our staff wouldn’t have removed them.”
Q: What members of a president’s family receive Secret Service protection? How long does the protection continue after the president leaves office?
J.L.
Answer: From the Secret Service website: “In 1965, Congress authorized the Secret Service (Public Law 89-186) to protect a former president and his/her spouse during their lifetime, unless they decline protection.
“By law, the Secret Service is authorized to protect: The president, the vice president, (or other individuals next in order of succession to the Office of the President), the president-elect and vice president-elect; the immediate families of the above individuals; former presidents, their spouses, except when the spouse re-marries; children of former presidents until age 16.”
In 1994 Congress, in order to save money, limited the protection the president and spouse got from lifetime to 10 years after they leave office. In 2013, they changed it back to lifetime, citing terrorism, among other reasons.
Assistance needed
E.M. needs some assistance in getting his riding lawnmower serviced. “I live in the Walkertown area. I am a senior citizen. I need to know of anyone that would pick up the mower, service it, and return it to my house. The man that has been doing this is no longer in the lawn mower business.”
If you can give E.M. some help, let SAM know and we’ll pass along your contact information to him.
