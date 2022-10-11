Ask SAM: What are the rules regarding felons voting?

Q: Could you explain what are the laws regarding the ability of felons to vote? — B.A.

Answer: According to the N.C. State Board of Elections website, a North Carolina superior court ruled earlier this year that it is a violation of the state constitution to deny people who are serving a felony sentence outside of jail or prison their right to vote.

The decision is being appealed, but the N.C. Court of Appeals said that while the appeal is being heard, the decision “should go into effect as of July 27, 2022,” according to the website.

That means that anyone who is serving a felony sentence and not in jail or prison can register to vote, if they meet other voter registration requirements.

Those requirements are: Be a citizen of the United States, have lived in North Carolina at least 30 days prior to the election, and be at least 18 years old by the next general election.

“Those in jail or prison for a felony conviction are not allowed to register or vote.

“If a person is in jail awaiting trial for a felony but has not yet been convicted, they retain their voting rights. In North Carolina, a person never loses their voting rights for a misdemeanor conviction,” according to the website.

Q: I live in a townhouse community in Forsyth County. Our HOA has been putting down highly combustible pine straw mulch since I moved here in 2005. Recent articles have indicated what a fire hazard the pine straw is to homeowners. According to a December 2021 article, the Winston-Salem City Council will prohibit pine straw or other highly combustible material to be used within 10 feet of businesses and multi-family residential buildings which will go into effect Nov. 15, 2022. Why is pine straw mulch prohibited in the city but not the county? This was brought up at our HOA meeting once, but the HOA officers and management chose not to act on it. — M.G.

Answer: Gary Styers, the deputy chief/fire marshal for Forsyth County Emergency Services, said that the Forsyth County commissioners have adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of pine straw.

“On August 25, 2022, the county commissioners did vote to adopt a very similar ordinance to Winston-Salem’s.

“The county ordinance will become effective on August 25, 2023. The city’s ordinance becomes effective a year from its adoption, which will make their ordinance enforceable November 2022,” he said.

Q: I put my bins on grass next to the street, but the trucks empty them and replace them in the marked bike lane. A local biker is apparently irritated. Who’s correct here? — R.A.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem explained what the crews are to do.

“Our crews are instructed to place emptied carts back into place which should be on the curb, if possible. We will work to make sure carts are being returned to the proper place,” she said.