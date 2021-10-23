Ask SAM: What are the storage requirements for Pfizer COVID vaccine?

Q: When the COVID-19 shot first came out, it was said that the vaccine had to be kept in sub-zero temperature that only a few locations in each county had access to. Later, lots of the drug stores are able to give this vaccine. What is the difference now?

B.H.

Answer: Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, explained the storage requirements for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in:

* Ultra-Cold Freezer Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in an ultra-cold freezer between -130 degrees and -76 until the expiration date.

* Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in the freezer between -13 to 5 for up to 2 weeks. This beyond-use date replaces the manufacturer’s expiration date. The total time vials are stored at these temperatures should be tracked and should not exceed two weeks.

* Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in the refrigerator between 36 and 46 for up to 1 month (31 days). After 31 days, contact the manufacturer for guidance. If directed to discard any remaining vials, follow the manufacturer's and your jurisdiction's guidance for proper disposal.

