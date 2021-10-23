Ask SAM: What are the storage requirements for Pfizer COVID vaccine?

Q: When the COVID-19 shot first came out, it was said that the vaccine had to be kept in sub-zero temperature that only a few locations in each county had access to. Later, lots of the drug stores are able to give this vaccine. What is the difference now?
Answer: Glenda Dancy, the assistant public health director at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, explained the storage requirements for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored in:
* Ultra-Cold Freezer Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in an ultra-cold freezer between -130 degrees and -76 until the expiration date.
* Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in the freezer between -13 to 5 for up to 2 weeks. This beyond-use date replaces the manufacturer’s expiration date. The total time vials are stored at these temperatures should be tracked and should not exceed two weeks.
* Before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in the refrigerator between 36 and 46 for up to 1 month (31 days). After 31 days, contact the manufacturer for guidance. If directed to discard any remaining vials, follow the manufacturer's and your jurisdiction's guidance for proper disposal.
Based on the freezer and refrigerator storing guidelines, independent pharmacies or providers offices are able to store and administer vaccine without ultra-cold freezing capacity, Dancy said.
Q: Please tell us about the German prisoner of war camp during World War II that was in downtown Winston-Salem.
Answer: During the war, there were some POW camps set up in North Carolina, including ones at Fort Bragg and Camp Butner, about 14 miles northeast of Durham in Granville County.
According to local historian Fam Brownlee, "As the POW population grew, Butner became the main camp and was expanded by opening branches in other locations." That included one here.
The Winston-Salem facility opened on Oct. 24, 1944, when 210 German POWs were transferred here from Butner; 24 arrived two days later.
"They were housed in the National Guard Armory on Patterson Avenue at West Ninth Street," Brownlee said. "The building was originally the second North Winston Grade School, which was converted for use as an armory in 1935." Most of the POWs were young enlisted men, and most were put to work at the No. 2 leaf house of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
When SAM has written about this facility in the past, we have heard from some readers sharing their memories of it, including a woman who recalled as a teen girl getting whistled at by POWs from their windows as she walked past. Some of the POWs formed friendships with people here, and even came back in later years to visit.
The camp was deactivated in February 1946. You can read more about the POW camp in a blog post by Brownlee at northcarolinaroom.wordpress.com/2015/01/19/nazis-invade-winston-salem-sort-of.
