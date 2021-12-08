 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: What are the trees in the median on Silas Creek Parkway?
0 Comments

Ask SAM: What are the trees in the median on Silas Creek Parkway?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You’ve got to see it to believe it. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Q: What is the tree type recently planted in median of Silas Creek Parkway near Salem Parkway?

K.H.

Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the trees are Kousa dogwoods.

According to ArborDay.org, the website of the Arbor Day Foundation, the Kousa dogwood is native to Japan, Korea and China. It was first recorded in the United States in 1875.

“'Kousa' is apparently the Japanese word for dogwood. This species does, however, go by other names including Chinese dogwood, Japanese dogwood, Japanese flowering dogwood and Japanese strawberry tree," according to the website.

The slow to medium growing ornamental tree is probably best known for its white flowers each spring. The white flowers aren’t petals, but are bracts, a modified leaf that surround the greenish-yellow flower inside.

The Kousa dogwood has a pinkish to red seed that squirrels and birds eat and attracts songbirds. In the fall its leaves become purple and scarlet.

The dogwood is also the state flower of North Carolina.

Amy Dixon, the Winston-Salem Journal's gardening columnist, wrote a column detailing the project. It ran Nov. 26.

Walkertown Community Park

Dogwoods bloom in Walkertown Community Park, April 7, 2020.

Q: I saw a documentary on YouTube called “Finding Banni.” Is there any way possible to get someone out of a Belarus asylum (who never belonged there) and into the United States so that I can personally care for him?

D.B.

Answer: “Finding Banni” is a documentary about Colm Flynn, an Irish radio and TV host, whose family was a foster family for Banni, a little boy from Belarus with disabilities. The Flynns attempted to adopt Banni but were turned down by Belarusian authorities.

The short answer about adoption is no.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson explains the official information about adopting children from Belarus.

  • “In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws, even if they differ from those in the United States. Consular officers provide a list of local lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice.
  • “The Department of State understand that some U.S. citizens want to open their homes and adopt children who appear to be in need of permanent placement. It can be extremely difficult in such circumstances to determine whether children who appear to be orphans truly are eligible for adoption and immigration under U.S. laws. At this time, Belarusian children are not being placed with U.S. prospective adoptive families because intercountry adoption is not possible between our respective countries.
  • “The travel advisory for Belarus is currently a Level 4 – Do not travel due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, risk of detention, and COVID–19 and related entry restrictions. This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of health, safety and security risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government's ability to assist U.S. citizens may be very limited. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or in some instances leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.
  • “The entire Travel Advisory for Belarus can be found here: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/belarus-travel-advisory.html."
+1 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The impact of Biden's infrastructure bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert