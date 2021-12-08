Ask SAM: What are the trees in the median on Silas Creek Parkway?

Q: What is the tree type recently planted in median of Silas Creek Parkway near Salem Parkway?
K.H.
Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the trees are Kousa dogwoods.
According to ArborDay.org, the website of the Arbor Day Foundation, the Kousa dogwood is native to Japan, Korea and China. It was first recorded in the United States in 1875.
“'Kousa' is apparently the Japanese word for dogwood. This species does, however, go by other names including Chinese dogwood, Japanese dogwood, Japanese flowering dogwood and Japanese strawberry tree," according to the website.
The slow to medium growing ornamental tree is probably best known for its white flowers each spring. The white flowers aren’t petals, but are bracts, a modified leaf that surround the greenish-yellow flower inside.
The Kousa dogwood has a pinkish to red seed that squirrels and birds eat and attracts songbirds. In the fall its leaves become purple and scarlet.
The dogwood is also the state flower of North Carolina.
Amy Dixon, the Winston-Salem Journal's gardening columnist, wrote a column detailing the project. It ran Nov. 26.
Q: I saw a documentary on YouTube called “Finding Banni.” Is there any way possible to get someone out of a Belarus asylum (who never belonged there) and into the United States so that I can personally care for him?
D.B.
Answer: “Finding Banni” is a documentary about Colm Flynn, an Irish radio and TV host, whose family was a foster family for Banni, a little boy from Belarus with disabilities. The Flynns attempted to adopt Banni but were turned down by Belarusian authorities.
The short answer about adoption is no.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson explains the official information about adopting children from Belarus.
- “In a foreign country, U.S. citizens are subject to that country’s laws, even if they differ from those in the United States. Consular officers provide a list of local lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice.
- “The Department of State understand that some U.S. citizens want to open their homes and adopt children who appear to be in need of permanent placement. It can be extremely difficult in such circumstances to determine whether children who appear to be orphans truly are eligible for adoption and immigration under U.S. laws. At this time, Belarusian children are not being placed with U.S. prospective adoptive families because intercountry adoption is not possible between our respective countries.
- “The travel advisory for Belarus is currently a Level 4 – Do not travel due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, risk of detention, and COVID–19 and related entry restrictions. This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of health, safety and security risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government's ability to assist U.S. citizens may be very limited. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or in some instances leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.
- “The entire Travel Advisory for Belarus can be found here: travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/belarus-travel-advisory.html."
