Ask SAM: What are the trees in the median on Silas Creek Parkway?

Q: What is the tree type recently planted in median of Silas Creek Parkway near Salem Parkway?

K.H.

Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the trees are Kousa dogwoods.

According to ArborDay.org, the website of the Arbor Day Foundation, the Kousa dogwood is native to Japan, Korea and China. It was first recorded in the United States in 1875.

“'Kousa' is apparently the Japanese word for dogwood. This species does, however, go by other names including Chinese dogwood, Japanese dogwood, Japanese flowering dogwood and Japanese strawberry tree," according to the website.

The slow to medium growing ornamental tree is probably best known for its white flowers each spring. The white flowers aren’t petals, but are bracts, a modified leaf that surround the greenish-yellow flower inside.

The Kousa dogwood has a pinkish to red seed that squirrels and birds eat and attracts songbirds. In the fall its leaves become purple and scarlet.

The dogwood is also the state flower of North Carolina.