Ask SAM: What can be done about dog owners who won't leash their dogs?

Q: I walk on the Long Branch Trail daily from 8 to 9 a.m. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t see dog owners allowing their dogs to run free. I have been attacked twice. I know there is a leash law in Winston-Salem but apparently it isn’t enforced. What can be done to enforce the law so that people who use the trail don’t have to have this concern?
J.P.
Answer: There are leach laws in the cities and the county and the Forsyth County Department of Animal Services enforces them.
LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the department, explained the rules and what to do if you need help.
“Running and walking our trail ways can benefit both the pet owner and the pet. Pets make great companions, provide a feeling of safety, and also benefit from the activity and exercise. However, the pets must be kept on a leash during these activities not only for the safety of other community members but also to protect our pets from being harmed by other animals.
“Forsyth County Code 6-13(b) addresses the leash law for dogs. Essentially, pet owners are required to keep dogs on a leash to enter any public park; the only exception is a dog park. The County Code explicitly defines a ‘dog park’ as a secure, fenced area within a park which has been designated by the City of Winston-Salem and/or Forsyth County as an area wherein dogs may be off-leash so long as supervised by a responsible party.
“If an individual observes a leash law violation and reports it to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division, the responding officer will first work to educate the community member about the County Code they are violating. However, repeat offenders can receive a civil citation of $50.00.
“Thank you for your concern for our two- and four-legged community members using our trail ways. As always, we encourage you to call our non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112 to report any violations or concerns you may have.”
Donations needed
Several local groups are asking for donations, including the Forsyth Humane Society, Samaritan Ministries and Helping Hands and Paws, a partnership of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.
The Humane Society needs pet beds, blankets, food and toys.
Samaritan Ministries needs Winston-Salem Transit bus passes, rain ponchos and non-perishable food.
Donations for any of the groups may be dropped off until June 4 at the Stuart Municipal Building, 101 E. First St.; Black Phillips Smith Government Building, 2301 N. Patterson Ave.; and the Salem Lake Marina. Donations can also be dropped off at the following recreation centers: Hanes Hosiery; 501 Reynolds Blvd. Little Creek, 610 Foxcroft Drive; M.L. King Jr., 2001 Pittsburgh Ave.; Miller Park, 400 Leisure Lane; Minnie Lee Davis Harris, 2020 E. 14 St.; Polo Park, 1850 Polo Road; Sedge Garden, 401 Robbins Road; W.C. Sims, 1201 Alder St.; and W.R. Anderson, 2450 Reynolds Park Road.
For more information, contact Eli Coe at the Miller Park Recreation Center, call 336-727-2831 or email fredrickc@cityofws.org.
Update
A reader wrote in earlier this week asking for the name of the mountain seen from WXII's weather camera. Several folks reached out to SAM to say it's Bullhead Mountain.
