Ask SAM: What can be done about dog owners who won't leash their dogs?

Q: I walk on the Long Branch Trail daily from 8 to 9 a.m. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t see dog owners allowing their dogs to run free. I have been attacked twice. I know there is a leash law in Winston-Salem but apparently it isn’t enforced. What can be done to enforce the law so that people who use the trail don’t have to have this concern?

J.P.

Answer: There are leach laws in the cities and the county and the Forsyth County Department of Animal Services enforces them.

LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the department, explained the rules and what to do if you need help.

“Running and walking our trail ways can benefit both the pet owner and the pet. Pets make great companions, provide a feeling of safety, and also benefit from the activity and exercise. However, the pets must be kept on a leash during these activities not only for the safety of other community members but also to protect our pets from being harmed by other animals.