Ask SAM: What can be done about reckless dirt bike operation in Winston-Salem?

Q: Why does the Winston-Salem Police Department not enforce a group of 30 to 40 young people on dirt bikes and four-wheelers every weekend repeatedly on University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road harassing traffic by going all over the place and in between cars? It’s illegal and a danger to traffic and themselves.
J.J.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Police Department has made arrests in these cases, said Lt. Todd Hart, the department’s public information officer.
“It is illegal for anyone to operate a vehicle including dirt bikes on the streets and roadways of North Carolina without them being registered and insured.
“The Winston-Salem Police Department has made numerous arrests involving people operating dirt bikes illegally on the roadway. Dirt bikes have also been seized during these investigations,” he said.
When an officer sees a violation, they will try to stop it. Many times the dirt bike operators will not stop for the officer and will try to leave the area, Hart said.
This creates a hazard to other motorists, and can also be dangerous for the person on the dirt bike because of the lack of protection if they are involved in a collision.
Hart said police have to weigh whether pursuit creates a public danger.
"The officers are looking for where the dirt bikes are stopping at places such as gas stations or residences so we can safely handle the issue," he said.
Hart said that if people see others operating motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs in a reckless and dangerous manner, taking pictures of the people involved can help officers identify them. If they see where someone taking part in this lives and calls it in, officers can talk with the person.
“The police department has sent out information on the illegal behavior involving dirt bikes through the media and our Community Resource Unit to stop this behavior in the community,” Hart said.
Armed Forces Day
Saturday is Armed Forces Day, a day to celebrate and honor the men and women serving in the United States military. According to Military.com, President Harry Truman signed a proclamation in 1949 designating the third Saturday in May as Armed Forces Day.
The observance differs from Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who died in the service to the United States. Veterans Day honors the men and women who served our country.
Armed Forces Day replaced separate celebration days for each branch of the military. It celebrates all branches on the same day. Celebrations include parades and picnics.
Scam alert
W.C. wanted to warn people about a scam using the name of Publisher’s Clearing House. She got a phone call Thursday from “Dave Carter” telling her the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize Patrol would be at her house soon. He gave her various forms of identification for himself, and told her he was a deacon in his church, that he was honest, and so forth.
He told her when the Prize Patrol got to her house she would need to provide a driver’s license or state ID card, passport or Social Security card and a “Liability Releasing Receipt.” For the receipt she would need to give him personal information. When she replied, "Oh, here's the scam," Dave hung up.
According to the PCH website if you get a call from someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House asking for money or in this case, personal information, it isn’t a legitimate PCH employee.
“Our major winners are notified by mail or in person (at our option) and we never phone ahead to disclose that someone has won a major prize,” PCH said.
