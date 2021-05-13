Ask SAM: What can be done about reckless dirt bike operation in Winston-Salem?

"The officers are looking for where the dirt bikes are stopping at places such as gas stations or residences so we can safely handle the issue," he said.

Hart said that if people see others operating motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs in a reckless and dangerous manner, taking pictures of the people involved can help officers identify them. If they see where someone taking part in this lives and calls it in, officers can talk with the person.

“The police department has sent out information on the illegal behavior involving dirt bikes through the media and our Community Resource Unit to stop this behavior in the community,” Hart said.

Armed Forces Day

Saturday is Armed Forces Day, a day to celebrate and honor the men and women serving in the United States military. According to Military.com, President Harry Truman signed a proclamation in 1949 designating the third Saturday in May as Armed Forces Day.

The observance differs from Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who died in the service to the United States. Veterans Day honors the men and women who served our country.