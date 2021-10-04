Ask SAM: What can you tell me about those car warranties that I keep getting calls about?

Q: What can you tell me about those car warranties that I keep getting calls about?

Answer: SAM is guessing you've gotten calls saying your car warranty has expired and that you need to call a number immediately to sign up to protect your car.

Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said people should be leery of such calls - and warranties, which are often not what buyers are led to believe.

A third-party auto warranty, sometimes called a vehicle service contract, has no direct business relationship with your automaker. And the coverage is different than the manufacturer extended warranties that pay for repairs at your dealership.

"The BBB has warned consumers about the marketing tactics used by the third-party car warranty industry for more than a decade," she said.

The offers come in auto-dialed, pre-recorded phone calls, letters and postcards. They often contain phrases that are meant to cause a sense of urgency.