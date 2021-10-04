Ask SAM: What can you tell me about those car warranties that I keep getting calls about?

Q: What can you tell me about those car warranties that I keep getting calls about?
W.K.
Answer: SAM is guessing you've gotten calls saying your car warranty has expired and that you need to call a number immediately to sign up to protect your car.
Lechelle Yates, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, said people should be leery of such calls - and warranties, which are often not what buyers are led to believe.
A third-party auto warranty, sometimes called a vehicle service contract, has no direct business relationship with your automaker. And the coverage is different than the manufacturer extended warranties that pay for repairs at your dealership.
"The BBB has warned consumers about the marketing tactics used by the third-party car warranty industry for more than a decade," she said.
The offers come in auto-dialed, pre-recorded phone calls, letters and postcards. They often contain phrases that are meant to cause a sense of urgency.
"Our records indicate that you have not contacted us to have your vehicle protection activated," a typical mailer reads. "This notice is to inform you that your (vehicle year and model) is in need of vehicle protection in order to ensure its continued safe operation. Please call us today at (toll-free number). By neglecting to activate your protection program you will be responsible for paying all repairs out of pocket."
The recipient of the call or mailer is given a deadline date to respond and is told "immediate response requested."
The bureau has some tips for people considering purchasing a vehicle service contract:
Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company's BBB Business Profile at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887.
Do not be pressured into making an immediate decision. Beware of any sales offer that requires you to buy now in order to qualify for the best rate.
Never give away any personal or credit card information over the phone or via email until you have read and agreed to the terms and conditions to a contract.
Beware of claims that you will receive "bumper-to-bumper" coverage on your vehicle. That does not necessarily mean that every problem will be covered. Look for conditions and disclaimers.
Read your manufacturer's warranty and contact your dealer or manufacturer to make sure you are not purchasing duplicate coverage.
Do the math. Sometimes the cost of a service contract may be more than the value of the vehicle.
Q: I recently received a mailer that suggested that my voter registration was not up to date. A form was enclosed to fill out. This is the second voter registration update form I’ve recently received. How can I be sure that there are no problems with my registration?
M.W.
Answer: There are many groups out there who want to make sure people are registered to vote or their voter registration is up to date. These groups include political parties and organizations that have a goal of increasing the number of voters in various demographics.
It was interesting to note that the mailer M.W. received was addressed to M.W. or Current Resident, which makes it seem a little less personal.
Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, said that he is not familiar with the one you sent pictures of, but he has seen similar ones in the past.
The bottom line is that if you have been voting regularly and you have not changed your address or had any other changes, your registration should be fine, he said.
You can check your registration online at https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
If you need to change your registration you can that online, as well, go to https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/updating-registration.
Fabric available
J.B., a reader, is trying to downsize and has fabric scraps and larger pieces that she wants to give away to organizations that can use the material. If your group is interested, email asksam@wsjournal.com and we’ll introduce you to each other.
Thank you
We would like to thank the deputy from Forsyth County Animal Control for helping us take care of an animal in our back yard who needed help. The animal was suffering and we didn’t know how to help.
So we called and within a short time Deputy Sheriff Hanes came and explained the process to us. He displayed kindness and care of the animal. He kindly took it away for treatment. He knew exactly what to do. Thank you again, Deputy Hanes.
We appreciate your service and kindness to suffering animals and helping to keep our community safe. K.T.
