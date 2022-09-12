Ask SAM: What can't you shred? Plus, where to find a shredding event near you.

Q: I know you get lots of questions about shredding events. Most of them specify paper only. Do they accept 'sticky' things like personal address labels and shipping labels from boxes?

Answer: No. A spokesperson for Shamrock Shredding said that sticky items such as labels “gum up the shredder too much.”

In addition to sticky items, plastic, glass, three ring binders, cardboard, and trash are not accepted for shredding.

Speaking of shredding, here is a list of upcoming shredding events:

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Shamrock Shredding will be on site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only. No plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries. Donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry will also be accepted during the event.

Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the church parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag is suggested, and checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus. Paper only. No metal other than staples or paper clips.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go toward local mission opportunities.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. The event is sponsored by the Advent Class. Class members will unload the vehicle. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. A donation or $5 per box will be appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.