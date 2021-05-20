Ask SAM: What caused the May 7 wreck on Stratford Road?

Q: There was a wreck in the 2500 block of South Stratford Road near Hillcrest Center Circle on May 7 that closed the road for several hours and was an inconvenience for hundreds of drivers. I haven’t seen any information about what happened. Can you find out who was involved, what caused the wreck and was anyone charged?
Answer: According to the accident report from the Winston-Salem Police Department, it was a single car accident that occurred just before 5 a.m. on May 7.
Justin Wallace of Clemmons was driving a 2015 Chevrolet south on Stratford Road, when the car ran off the road to the right and struck a Duke Energy pole.
Wallace told officers, “that he fell asleep on his way home.” He also told officers “that he was talking to his fiancée on the telephone.”
Officers estimated damage to the car at $10,000 and the Duke pole at $25,000.
Wallace was charged with driving with a revoked drivers license.
Q: The city has done a great job with tree planting this past winter. With the hot dry weather coming in (looks like we’re close to being abnormally dry), has the city made arrangements to water these newly planted trees. Right now, they look great, but two or three hot 90 degree days could change that.
Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, told us how the city takes care of newly planted flowers and trees.
“As for watering, we have water trucks running a fairly routine route to keep newly planted flowers and trees hydrated.
“We try our best to make sure newly planted trees receive at least 1” (roughly 15 gallons) of water per week for the first year.
“For trees planted in front of residences, we have an agreement with the owner to assume the task of watering the trees.
“Without their help, there is no way we could get to all of the trees.
Drive-thru pet vaccination clinicHumane Solution is holding a drive-thru vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1130 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. The clinic is appointment only. Registration is required and can be done online at humanesolution.org/clinic-registration.html. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. This will be the last clinic until fall.
The cost is $10 for rabies vaccine, one year and three year. For three year, proof of previous vaccination must be presented. The cost for distemper vaccines, either cat or dog, is $10. The nail trim is $10. The cost of a PetLink microchip, including registration, is $25. For more information or to register, go to humanesolution.org.
Upcoming
shredding eventsPfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon June 5. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local missions.
Hopewell Moravian Church will host a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The cost will be $5 per bag or a donation.
