Ask SAM: What caused the May 7 wreck on Stratford Road?

J.G.

Answer: Keith Finch, the director of vegetation management for the City of Winston-Salem, told us how the city takes care of newly planted flowers and trees.

“As for watering, we have water trucks running a fairly routine route to keep newly planted flowers and trees hydrated.

“We try our best to make sure newly planted trees receive at least 1” (roughly 15 gallons) of water per week for the first year.

“For trees planted in front of residences, we have an agreement with the owner to assume the task of watering the trees.

“Without their help, there is no way we could get to all of the trees.

