Ask SAM: What day will trick or treating be on this year in Winston-Salem?

Q: Halloween falls on Sunday. What day will the city of Winston-Salem observe Halloween, Sunday or Saturday?
A.H.
Answer: SAM has heard from several people wanting to know if the City of Winston-Salem has plans to change trick-or-treating this year, because of COVID-19 and Oct. 31 falling on a Sunday..
Ed McNeil, a spokesman for the city, replied:
"We've seen this happen before, but the city doesn't take a position on when the community does its trick-or-treating.
"This tends to work itself out on an individual and community basis.
"We do want people to be safe so our social media will highlight safety tips, and may include information from health organizations on tips to enjoy the holiday and steer clear of COVID-19."
Q: Where’s the money coming from to pay the $1,000 bonus to city employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine?
D.P.
Answer: Ben Rowe, an assistant Winston-Salem city manager, explained where the money is coming from to pay for the vaccination incentives.
“Based on guidance about the use of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, the city will pay the incentives for newly vaccinated employees using a portion of the city’s $51.7 million allocation of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
“For employees who were vaccinated prior to the implementation of the incentive, the city will pay those incentives using city risk-management funds.
“Starting Oct. 25 and for the following six weeks, employees can provide proof of full vaccination to become eligible for the incentive payment.”
Q: Much is being said about the increase of 5.9% in the Social Security benefit, but nothing about the cost of Medicare Part B (presently ranging from $148 upward) deducted from that benefit with each "check." The anticipated increase will be canceled out by the increase in Medicare premium coupled with rising costs of goods and services, including COVID. What's the word on the increase in Medicare Part B premiums?
A.T.
Answer: Barry Smith, the assistant director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said that the Medicare numbers have not been released yet.
“We do not have any information yet regarding Medicare Part B premiums for 2022. Each year the Medicare premiums, deductibles and coinsurance amount are adjusted according to the Social Security Act.
“In turn the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will release the 2022 premiums, deductibles and coinsurance amounts for Medicare Part A and Part B.
“Last year, the information was released in early November. We hope they will follow suit this year.
Q: How many students have withdrawn from Mount Tabor High School since the campus shooting last month?
H.N.
Answer: It is not unusual for the number of students to change.
Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communication officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, checked the numbers at Mount Tabor and this is what he found: “On 9/1/2021 Mount Tabor had 1,458 students. On 10/19/2021 they had 1,410, so a difference of 48 students.
“It is important to note that it is common for a school population the size of Mount Tabor to change by 20 or so students every month. Our district historically has lots of movement.”
