Ask SAM: What did the Pilgrims and Wampanoag really eat at the first Thanksgiving?

Answer: Many of the Pilgrims who began colonies in New England held to the Puritan beliefs on shunning pagan customs, as well as some Church of England celebrations, including Christmas.

“They hated Christmas,” said a historian at Plimoth Plantation in Massachusetts, which includes a recreation of the original colony.

The Pilgrims brought with them the tradition of a harvest celebration and a religious day of Thanksgiving. These two days were separate, but over time the celebrations merged into what we think of as Thanksgiving.

What we think of as the first Thanksgiving, held by the Pilgrims and the nearby Wampanoag tribe in 1621, was not called “Thanksgiving,” nor was it meant to be a yearly occurrence. It was a celebration of the colony’s survival of the previous winter with the help of the Native Americans. It lasted three days and took place in late autumn, though the exact date is unknown.

Q: What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving? For instance, how was the corn fixed?

Answer: The exact menu is unclear, but the corn probably would have been served as porridge or in a form similar to what we think of as grits, according to a historian for Plimoth Plantation.