Ask SAM: What do firefighters do between calls?

Q: We all know how dangerous the job of a fireman is when a fire breaks out. Fortunately, most days there are no fires to fight. What do firemen do in a typically quiet 8-hour day when there are no fires to fight.

J.L.

Answer: Tabetha Childress, the community relations specialist for the Winston-Salem Fire Department said firefighters have a lot of responsibilities.

“Fighting fires requires ongoing intense training and equipment testing/preparation," she said. “Firefighters are also first responders. When not on fire calls, we are still responding to medical calls for assistance which could be a car accident and or a person in need.

“Firefighters complete routine checks of fire hydrants. The men and women firefighters also proudly provide services to our community and schools such as, fire education, smoke alarm checks, and community programming.

“There’s rarely room for a dull moment in a 24-hour shift.

“I would like to encourage your readers to follow us on twitter @cityofwsfire for a glimpse of happenings in WS Fire,” Childress said.

DMV warns about scam

The N.C Division of Motor Vehicles is warning that scammers are targeting North Carolina residents by claiming to be from the "Department of Transportation" and telling the victim to click on a link to pay an alleged driving violation.

“Customers are encouraged to be aware of any emails from an individual or individuals using the address “notice@penalty-gov-us” claiming to be from the Traffic Division of the Department of Transportation. The email includes a link to make a payment for a fine,” the agency said on its website.

Wayne Goodwin, the NCDMV commissioner, said that NCDOT and NCDMV won’t ask for violation payments by sending emails to residents.

“All notifications to customers concerning such violations would be on official letterhead or forms through regular mail.”

“To limit confusion when searching for bona fide DMV services and information, consumers should seek out the following:

• Some websites exist that contain DMV information and forms, but they are not officially approved websites. Web searches may return results with other websites, but only the official state DMV website ends in “.gov.”

• Beware of third-party websites offering forms or other information that could be out-of-date or erroneous.

• While not illegal, many of the sites are for profit and ask users to pay for forms.

• Many sites exist to obtain your information for future marketing, or worse, for using your personal information in fraudulent activities.

• If you provide payment information on a third-party website, beware that your payment card information may be stolen.

• Check the “Terms and Conditions” page of the website, where the site states that it is not affiliated with any state government agency.

• Always remember to look for a website that contains ".gov" in its address to assure you are receiving accurate governmental information.

• Go to the official NCDMV website www.MyNCDMV.gov."

Hawthorne Road detour

The southbound lanes of Hawthorne Road will be detoured to the left and to the right onto Academy Street on Monday and Tuesday to remove trees for the City of Winston-Salem.