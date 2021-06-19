Ask SAM: What do I need in my storm emergency kit?

Electronics: A flashlight, a radio (battery-powered, solar or hand-cranked) that can be used to get updates on the situation, a cellphone with charger, and extra batteries and charged power banks.

Important documents: Identification, insurance cards, paperwork about any serious medical conditions.

Other Items: The CDC also recommends keeping extra cash, an extra set of your car and house keys, and maps of the area.

For children: Baby supplies, and games and activities for older kids.

For pets: A three-day supply of food and water, plus bowls, cleaning supplies, a sturdy leash for dogs or pet carrier for cats and smaller dogs, plus current documentation, including photos, to help others identify them as your pets if you become separated from them. They recommend taking pet toys and, if you can easily bring it, the pet’s bed to help reduce stress.

Whether you are staying at home or going to a shelter, make your emergency-supply kit easy to move. Clearly label containers and store them where you can reach them easily, and remember that certain items, including medication and paper documents, need to be kept in waterproof containers.