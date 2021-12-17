Ask SAM: What do the bike-lane markings on Hawthorne Road mean?

Q: I see that bicycle markers have been painted on Hawthorne Road. Are they going to mark a bicycle lane? Prohibit on street parking? I have a bicycle and Hawthorne Road is a dangerous road for cyclists.

B.B.

Answer: Matthew Burczyk, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said the markers mean shared lane.

“We have installed about 25 lane miles of bicycle lanes and shared lane markings around the city over the past year, or so.

“As we design those types of improvements, we consider cyclists’ needs, roadway width, number of lanes, presence of on-street parking, existing pavement markings, and other roadway characteristics. The shared lane markings on Hawthorne Road and North Stratford Road were designed as such because of the specific characteristics of those roads.

"While the shared lane markings don’t provide a dedicated lane for cyclists as a bike lane does, they do alert drivers to the likely presence of people on bicycles and contribute to the overall goal creating a bike-friendly community.”