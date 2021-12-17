Ask SAM: What do the bike-lane markings on Hawthorne Road mean?

Q: I see that bicycle markers have been painted on Hawthorne Road. Are they going to mark a bicycle lane? Prohibit on street parking? I have a bicycle and Hawthorne Road is a dangerous road for cyclists.
B.B.
Answer: Matthew Burczyk, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said the markers mean shared lane.
“We have installed about 25 lane miles of bicycle lanes and shared lane markings around the city over the past year, or so.
“As we design those types of improvements, we consider cyclists’ needs, roadway width, number of lanes, presence of on-street parking, existing pavement markings, and other roadway characteristics. The shared lane markings on Hawthorne Road and North Stratford Road were designed as such because of the specific characteristics of those roads.
"While the shared lane markings don’t provide a dedicated lane for cyclists as a bike lane does, they do alert drivers to the likely presence of people on bicycles and contribute to the overall goal creating a bike-friendly community.”
Burczyk said the city is looking at ways to further implement the Bicycle Master Plan to encourage more people to ride bikes.
The city has more about the plan on its website at www.cityofws.org/832/Bike-Plan.
Q: In this age of advanced communication devices, why are pagers, a technology over 70 years old, still standard issue for physicians at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist?
B.J.
Answer: These aren’t your parents’ pagers.
Scott Holbrook, the facilities administrator for information technology and services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, explained how the medical center uses higher tech versions of the old technology.
“Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, like many health systems, uses a variety of communications systems, including a smartphone HIPAA-compliant messaging app, secured pagers and portable phones. “Secured pagers provide reliable, cost effective and secure technology for quickly delivering messages to providers and staff.”
Q: With the omicron COVID-19 variant on the rise how should I deal with home renovation workers in my home?
L.O.
Answer: Joshua Swift, the director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said, “They should wear masks at all times they are indoors."
Ideally the workers would be vaccinated, Swift said. You should also social distance and open up a few windows for more ventilation.
Christmas for the City
The 14th annual Christmas in the City, a free community Christmas party, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Benton Convention Center, 501 W. Fifth St., in downtown Winston-Salem.
Fifth Street between Cherry and Marshall streets will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists will have to detour the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
A stage will be set up in front of the convention center for live music throughout the day. Sound checks will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the festival will get under way at noon.
For more information, go to www.ChristmasForTheCity.com.
