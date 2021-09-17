Ask SAM: What does the Demon Deacon's plunger represent?

— J.R.

Answer: Archaeologists have found toothbrush-like twigs in Egyptian tombs dating back to 3000 B.C.

“The first toothbrushes were small sticks or twigs mashed at one end to create a broader cleaning surface,” according to the Academy of General Dentistry’s website at www.know yourteeth.com. “The Chinese lay claim to the first bristle toothbrush.” The bristles were picked from the backs of the necks of hogs and fastened into handles made of bamboo or bone.

In a 1723 dental textbook, Dr. Pierre Fauchard was critical of horsehair brushes and recommended instead that people vigorously rub their teeth and gums with a small piece of natural sponge. Until modern times, toothbrushes were less popular than toothpicks, which were often made of brass or silver.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, toothbrushes made with hog hair were common; in 1937, the United States imported 1.5 million pounds of hog bristles for toothbrushes.

The first nylon-bristle toothbrushes were developed in 1938 and were marketed under the name Dr. West’s Miracle Tuft Toothbrush.

Toothpaste, meanwhile, has also been around since ancient times, but the ingredients have varied over the years.