Ask SAM: What does the federal secretary of transportation do?

Q: What in the world is going on with TEGNA and WFMY. I am most disturbed that they have pulled all their programs off AT&T direct TV and I cannot watch some of my favorite shows.

— S.M.

Answer: WFMY and AT&T have not been able to reach an agreement about how much WFMY is going to pay AT&T to be on their platforms. Anne Bentley, a spokeswoman for TEGNA Inc. the parent company of WFMY had this statement:

“Nothing is more important to us than serving our viewers and community. Our focus is on offering the best local news, weather and sports possible, along with delivering great network entertainment programming and the NFL, NCAA sports, and more. Part of what enables us to make local news, sports and network programs available are the deals we reach with companies like AT&T, which owns DIRECTV.

Almost without exception, we reach those deals quickly and efficiently. After all, it is in everyone’s best interest to continue serving our viewers. But unfortunately, this year AT&T has decided to refuse to reach a fair deal with us, which is why our station is not currently available on their systems.