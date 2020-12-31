Ask SAM: What food traditions do people in other countries have for New Year's Eve?

Q: I know about the tradition of eating black-eyed peas and collard greens on New Year's Day, but since those are often thought of as American dishes, do other countries eat them for good luck, or is this only an American tradition?

Answer: Many countries have food customs for their New Year festivities, some of which are more elaborate than ours.

One Spanish tradition holds that 12 grapes are to be eaten at midnight, one for each stroke of the clock, and in Italy, cotechino con lenticchie (sausages and green lentils) is served; since the lentils plump up in water, it's believed they symbolize growing wealth. Lentils are also good luck in Hungary, where they are served in soup.

Some Indian traditions say that the eating of a pudding, called kheer or payasam, brings about auspicious tidings to partakers. Kheer is a rice pudding generally composed of milk and sugar, and served with pistachios or almonds.

Ham hocks or pork chops are common in the Southern United States, while Germans have roast pork and sausages. Roast suckling pig is served for New Year's in Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Hungary and Austria. Food shaped like pigs, such as cutout cookies, are also popular in some countries.