Ask SAM: What forms of ID does the state of North Carolina offer?

Q: My driver’s license will need to be renewed in February. However, due to an increasing problem with my vision, there is a possibility that I will not pass the eye test. I use my license when I write checks and do other things. What type of alternate photo identification can I get?

V.L.B.

Answer: The State of North Carolina issues photo identification cards for people who need an ID card, but do not have a driver’s license. If you are changing from a N.C. driver’s license to a state ID card, as long as your license is still valid, you do not need any other documentation.

You will need to make an appointment and go a DMV office to get the ID card, said John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The cost is $14.

ID cards are free for people who are legally blind, over 70 years old, homeless, had a driver’s license that was canceled due to a disease or disability, or people who have developmental disabilities.

You can also get an N.C. REAL ID card, which is the equivalent of the REAL ID driver’s license but is for people who do not need a license. The requirements are the same for the ID card as the license.

To get a Real ID, you will need to bring to the DMV office documents to prove your identity.

One document to prove your age and identity. That can include a certified birth certificate issued by a government agency, a valid U.S. passport or a valid driver's license from a state that complies with REAL ID requirements.

One document with your current legal name and Social Security number. That can include a Social Security card, 1099 or W-2 tax forms, a pay stub with your SSN on it or proof that you are ineligible for a Social Security number.

Two documents that prove North Carolina residency. Those can include any document issued by the state of North Carolina, a county, city, or the federal government; a preprinted bank statement or financial statement; a pay stub; or a receipt for personal or real estate property taxes paid to a North Carolina county or municipality.

You can also use a utility or cable bill, mortgage statement, property or income tax statement, N.C. vehicle registration card or title, N.C. voter card, N.C. vehicle insurance policy, N.C. school records or a letter from a homeless shelter.

If your name has changed and does not match the name on your certified birth certificate, passport or other identifying information, you must provide a proof of name change. That can include certified marriage or divorce records or a certified document from the courts or register of deeds.

DMV also will accept an original international marriage license or a certified copy of an international marriage license (with a raised seal or ink stamp with initials of individual certifying the document) accompanied by a name change affidavit.

Operation Santa Claus

The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County's Operation Santa Claus is seeking donations to help make Christmas brighter for people in the hospital during the holidays.

Items should have no alcohol, tobacco or strings. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags.

Items needed include:

*Toothbrushes, trial-size toothpaste. Mouthwash will not be accepted.

*Trial-size lotion. Alcohol cannot be one of the top three ingredients,

*Personal packs of tissue.

*Activity books.

Items can be dropped off at the Mental Health Association, 1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. The deadline is Dec. 12.

For more information, email Susan Wheeler at susan@triadmentalhealth.org or call 336-768-3880.