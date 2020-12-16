Ask SAM: What groups are included in the vaccine rollout?

Answer: Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the City of Winston-Salem explained what is going on. “The street lights between U.S. 52 and Silas Creek Pkwy are now maintained by the city. Recent alterations to the electrical system have resulted in the need for new electrical services for the street lights. We are working with Duke Energy to determine the new service locations needed to energize the streetlights. Once the details regarding the electrical services are worked out, new physical service connections will be needed. As funding allows, the city will address these connections with our electrical contractor.”