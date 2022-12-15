Ask SAM: What happened to Chad Tucker? I haven't seen him on WGHP/FOX8 in a while.

Q: I haven’t seen Chad Tucker on WGHP/FOX8 in weeks. Where is he?

C.M.

Answer: Tucker has been off the air following surgery several weeks ago.

“Chad had vocal surgery ... and is working behind the scenes as he recovers,” said Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP/FOX8.

Tucker will be back soon, Himes said.

Tucker has been posting updates on his condition on his Facebook page.

“At first my wife was loving it, now not so much. 24/7 charades isn’t for the weak,” Tucker posted earlier this month. “Constantly typing my words out is exhausting when you’re trying to referee three kids and use a text/talk app that speaks Australian! (The USA voice sounded like a robot and the kids just giggled) I simply can’t type on my phone fast enough.”

Q: How could I get a print of the church at Tanglewood? When I visited the Tanglewood Festival of Lights and the gift shop they had there, there was a print of the old church. I wish I had purchased one at that time. How can I get one without paying to see the lights again?

R.G.

Answer: Unfortunately, there isn’t another way to get a copy of the print of Mount Pleasant Church, Allison Asbury, a spokesperson for Tanglewood, told SAM.

“The portraits of the Mount Pleasant Church are only available for purchase at the Festival of Lights gift shop,” she said.

“They are not available during regular park hours, and you must enter the light show to get one. We only have a handful left and then we will be completely sold out,” she said.

Maybe a friend or neighbor is going to the festival and could pick up a print for you.

Q: Why was the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos football game blacked out Sunday afternoon? Such a shame as they are at the top of their division. I do not think it’s fair to those of us who are fans of the Chiefs.

P.H.

Answer: “We certainly would love to show every fan ‘their’ team every week, but obviously that’s not possible,” said Larry Audas, the president and general manager of WFMY.

“WFMY does not select teams or games, but rather, CBS chooses which games to broadcast locally. CBS aired the Pittsburgh game in the Triad and other North Carolina markets with good reason’” Audas said.

“After the Panthers, the Steelers and Commanders (Washington) have countless fans in this region. This allegiance dates back to the years before Carolina was awarded a franchise. Cowboy fans may make a case for their team, but the Steelers always draw a sizable audience when their games air in North Carolina.

“By the way, the market in which the Chiefs can be “blacked out” (an NFL term) is their own (Kansas City). They simply were not CBS’s selection for this region. That said, the Chiefs are great. I bet we see a lot of them in the playoffs,” Audas added.

Follow-up

After the question on Dec. 9 about Moravian stars and Christmas decorations downtown, a reader sent us information they found from the Dec. 4, 1926, Winston-Salem Journal about downtown Christmas decorations.

“Attached to the white way posts were beautiful cedar trees covered with multi-colored lights of varying sizes. Around the bottom of the white way lights were wreaths of cedar and lights and a large disc adorned the trees, doing their bit towards making the small Christmas trees resemble the fireside tree.”

The reader explained that “The ‘white way’ poles were simply street-light posts. Fourth Street and some other streets achieved the fanciful description as the ‘great white way’ when new, more powerful streetlights were installed downtown.”