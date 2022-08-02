Ask SAM: What happened to 'Packer and Durham' on the ACC Network?

Q: I was also a very loyal follower of the “Packer and Durham” television show on the ACC television network until its abrupt cancellation a few weeks ago. Are you possibly aware of any explanation for this cancellation that you can share? — L.F.

Answer: The show ended with its July 1 episode.

“Packer and Durham,” hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham, was one of the first shows on the ACC Network when it launched in 2019. When the network announced that July 1 would be the last show, it did not give a reason for the show’s cancellation.

The network thanked the hosts for more than 650 shows they hosted. The show started out on SiriusXM satellite radio before moving to television on the ACC Network. After going to the ACC Network, it continued to be simulcast on SiriusXM.

Jeramy Michiaels, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions said, “We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Mark and Wes for all that they have done since the launch of ACCN. Moving forward, we have an opportunity to look at the network’s programming and excited to share what’s to come for the 2022-23 season.”

Packer is a longtime sports radio personality in Charlotte. Packer and Durham’s show was live from Packer’s basement at his home in Charlotte. He is the son of longtime college basketball sportscaster Billy Packer.

In the press release announcing the end of Packer and Durham, Packer said, “I can’t wait see how our network continues to grow in scope and content. It’s a real honor and pleasure to be a part of ACCN.”

Durham is the son of Woody Durham, the voice of the UNC Tar Heels for many years. Durham is also the play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Falcons football team.

In the ACC Network press release, Durham said, “The support and encouragement we have received from the fans, coaches, student-athletes and administrators in the ACC has been just incredible, and I look forward to continuing those relationships in the years ahead. I’m incredibly excited to expand my play-by-play schedule in football and basketball moving forward and to continue being a key part of the future of ACC Network and ESPN.”

Q: I just noticed that Reynolda House seems to have dropped the House and is now just Reynolda. Why the change? — J.F.

Answer: It was a brand change. Allison Perkins, the executive director of Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens and associate provost at Wake Forest University, explained the change.

“The historic estate of R.J. and Katharine Reynolds adopted new branding under a unified name and a central logo of ‘Reynolda’ following its centennial year in 2017. Prior to that time, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University, and Reynolda Village operated as separate brands.

“Today, they are presented under a unified brand with a central website: Reynolda.org. Each entity continues to retain some unique elements in their respective marketing and communications.

“However, just as the estate was founded under one vision in 1917, today, Reynolda recognizes that visitors also experience the estate as one place to be inspired, relax, learn, exercise, shop, dine, and experience art, nature and the outdoors.”