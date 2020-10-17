Ask SAM: What happened to SAM?

In 2000, after David's death, Ronda Bumgardner began doing the column, and the name was changed to the "Straight Answer Ma'am." When she left in 2009, our library staff, led by Julie Harris, wrote it for a while and the name was shortened to "Straight Answers."

In 2010, Tim Clodfelter took over. Hall helped out, as well.

Q: I received a call from AT&T Direct TV offering a 50% reduction in my billing, plus an opportunity to receive Premium channels for free. The offer required that I purchase EBAY gift cards in the amount of $309 and provide the redemption codes to AT&T billing department in order to cover 6 months advance billing payments. I was told that this all had to occur before 8 p.m. today. So I purchased the cards from Lowes Foods per their instructions and provided the redemption code to the AT7T billing department. I was then told that, just 30 minutes ago, the license with Lowes Foods for this promotion was declared invalid and my cards could not be redeemed. I was told I needed to go to another store and purchase another set of EBAY cards equaling $309. This is totally wrong and I am wondering if I have been scammed by AT&T themselves.

R.R.

Answer: The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina said, “Yes this is a scam. Anytime a supposed business or agency requires pre-paid cards... it is 100% a scam. You can report a scam using the new BBB Scam Tracker, www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us. The BBB Scam Tracker shows scams currently occurring throughout the US and Canada.” You can also file a complaint with the N.C. Attorney General’s office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ and with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov and click on the File a Consumer Complaint link. On the DirectTV page of the AT&T website, there are various community forums, two of which deal with scams. One of the questions was worded similarly to the call you received. It was deemed a scam.

