Ask SAM: What happened to SAM?

Q: What happened to Ask SAM? It looks like a different person has taken over the column.
Answer: Due to a staffing change in the Journal newsroom last month, Melissa Hall was assigned the duties of Ask SAM, the Answer Ma’am. Hall is a native of Winston-Salem and has been working at the Journal for 17 years.
She started on the copydesk in 2003 and later moved to the features department. From April 2005 to June 2008, she was assigned to the Journal’s Kernersville Journal and wrote about what was happening in Kernersvile and eastern Forsyth County. She came back to Winston-Salem and has been a reporter, the newsroom administrative assistant and generally takes care of whatever needs to be done.
Ask SAM marked its 50th anniversary in 2016. It first appeared on the front page of the former Twin City Sentinel. Titled "Call SAM (Sentinel Answer Man)," it gave readers a chance to ask their own questions and, of course, get answers.
SAM has become an institution, a way for readers to let us know what's on their minds. Originally, the column was written by news editor Bill Williams, with assistance from Christine Friedenberg, who eventually took over the column in 1984.
In 1985, David Watson took the reins when the Sentinel closed and SAM moved to the pages of the Winston-Salem Journal. The column was named the "Straight Answer Man."
In 2000, after David's death, Ronda Bumgardner began doing the column, and the name was changed to the "Straight Answer Ma'am." When she left in 2009, our library staff, led by Julie Harris, wrote it for a while and the name was shortened to "Straight Answers."
In 2010, Tim Clodfelter took over. Hall helped out, as well.
Q: I received a call from AT&T Direct TV offering a 50% reduction in my billing, plus an opportunity to receive Premium channels for free. The offer required that I purchase EBAY gift cards in the amount of $309 and provide the redemption codes to AT&T billing department in order to cover 6 months advance billing payments. I was told that this all had to occur before 8 p.m. today. So I purchased the cards from Lowes Foods per their instructions and provided the redemption code to the AT7T billing department. I was then told that, just 30 minutes ago, the license with Lowes Foods for this promotion was declared invalid and my cards could not be redeemed. I was told I needed to go to another store and purchase another set of EBAY cards equaling $309. This is totally wrong and I am wondering if I have been scammed by AT&T themselves.
R.R.
Answer: The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina said, “Yes this is a scam. Anytime a supposed business or agency requires pre-paid cards... it is 100% a scam. You can report a scam using the new BBB Scam Tracker, www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us. The BBB Scam Tracker shows scams currently occurring throughout the US and Canada.” You can also file a complaint with the N.C. Attorney General’s office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/ and with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov and click on the File a Consumer Complaint link. On the DirectTV page of the AT&T website, there are various community forums, two of which deal with scams. One of the questions was worded similarly to the call you received. It was deemed a scam.
